Ricciardo echoes Hamilton as Ferrari ups pace

Daniel Ricciardo has admitted he has been impressed by Ferrari and Williams' pace during Formula 1's pre-season testing programme in Barcelona, setting up what he thinks will be a “nice little story” for the opening race of the year in Australia.Despite an overhaul in the technical regulations for 2017, Mercedes was widely expected to retain an advantage over the field that has yielded three straight championship doubles since 2014.Both Ferrari and Williams have moved to curb the dominance of the Silver Arrows in pre-season, topping three of the five days of running so far.With Lewis Hamilton raising eyebrows by suggesting Ferrari is the current 'favourite' heading to the opening race of the year, and Ricciardo echoed the three-time champion by talking up the Maranello squad's prospects.“[Ferrari] certainly look quick. I am sure Mercedes will still be very quick, but they are looking good,” Ricciardo said.“Even though Williams did not run much last week, the day they did get a good run in, I actually thought they looked quite good as well. So today they showed that.“It is going to be interesting, Melbourne will be a nice little story. We are there or thereabouts. We are close enough.”Ricciardo also confirmed that he would be reviving the famous 'shoey' that went viral in 2016... but only if he won a race.“They are only likely to be appearing if it is a victory,” Ricciardo said. So I hope at least 19,” he added jokingly. “It should be good."