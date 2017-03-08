F1 »

Reverting to V10s ‘won’t be accepted by society’ – Todt

8 March 2017
'Three of the four manufacturers' would leave F1 if the sport decided to ditch V6 Hybrid power units for a return to V8 engines, says Jean Todt.
FIA President Jean Todt has firmly ruled out the prospect of F1 ever reverting to V8, V10 or V12 engines because it will drive away 'three out of four manufacturers' from the sport.

The former Scuderia Ferrari boss has been a leading advocate for the divisive V6 Hybrids, which were introduced in 2014 under pressure from manufacturers as means of making the sport more relevant to the car buying world.

However, the comparatively muted noise levels and the subsequent shift towards frugality compared with the V8 and V10 eras have drawn criticism from fans, drivers and especially ex-F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone, who unsuccessfully attempted to circumnavigate the move by forcing through a regulation change that would allow customer V8s to be offered.

Though the FIA has attempted to address the negative feedback ahead of the 2017 season by tweaking the technical regulations to make the cars quicker per lap and harder to drive, Todt told the latest edition of the FIA's publication Auto that there is no chance of the sport reverting to V8 or V10 power as one or more of Mercedes, Renault, Ferrari or Honda will exit as a result.

“It will not be accepted by society,” he said “Again, we have a responsibility to run an organisation monitored by global society. And global society will not accept that.

“Indeed, I'm sure if you said: 'Let's go back to engines from 10 years ago', many manufacturers would not support such a move. I'm convinced a minimum of three out of four would leave.”

F1 last used V10 engines in 2005 before switching to V8 power ahead of the 2014 move to V6 Hybrid power units.

It is believed the sport agreed to develop the pricier V6 Hybrid power units in an effort to lure Volkswagen – the world's largest car manufacturer – into the sport. It is believed to have been finalising an entry for 2019 prior to the 'Diesel-gate' scandal that has cost it billions in lawsuits.


Liam48

March 08, 2017 4:12 PM

"Won't be accepted by society" what society? I'm pretty sure 80% of the fans would rather hear the V10's or V8's back. F1 is a sport and sport is about entertainment not car technology, F1 should be about the best drivers, in the best and beastly cars with the highest pitch/loudest engines going he'll for leather. Not listening what we have at the moment. I've tried liking these engines, I really have but when I watch back the first race I watched Indianapolis 2000 and hear those screaming V10's it's hard to like these Turbo-Hybrid V10's Why can't the road relevant technology be left up to Le Mans, which is far closer to road cars than F1 cars are and even let Formula E look to the future. Let F1 just be an all out race series, with incredible engine tones. I thought Todt was going to be a good FIA president but he is just solely focused on the roads and it's not really helping the likes of F1.

Fluffy71

March 08, 2017 4:39 PM

Todt must go. Hes representing himself and not motorsport. F1 audiences are decreasing everyday because of the current nonesense. Bring back V10 and V12s. If manufacturers want to leave, let them. Not being a manufacturer hasnt hurt the likes of redbull, williams, braun,ect... Bring back the fundamentals and forget the gadgets


