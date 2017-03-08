Reverting to V10s ‘won’t be accepted by society’ – Todt

FIA President Jean Todt has firmly ruled out the prospect of F1 ever reverting to V8, V10 or V12 engines because it will drive away 'three out of four manufacturers' from the sport.The former Scuderia Ferrari boss has been a leading advocate for the divisive V6 Hybrids, which were introduced in 2014 under pressure from manufacturers as means of making the sport more relevant to the car buying world.However, the comparatively muted noise levels and the subsequent shift towards frugality compared with the V8 and V10 eras have drawn criticism from fans, drivers and especially ex-F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone, who unsuccessfully attempted to circumnavigate the move by forcing through a regulation change that would allow customer V8s to be offered.Though the FIA has attempted to address the negative feedback ahead of the 2017 season by tweaking the technical regulations to make the cars quicker per lap and harder to drive, Todt told the latest edition of the FIA's publicationthat there is no chance of the sport reverting to V8 or V10 power as one or more of Mercedes, Renault, Ferrari or Honda will exit as a result.“It will not be accepted by society,” he said “Again, we have a responsibility to run an organisation monitored by global society. And global society will not accept that.“Indeed, I'm sure if you said: 'Let's go back to engines from 10 years ago', many manufacturers would not support such a move. I'm convinced a minimum of three out of four would leave.”F1 last used V10 engines in 2005 before switching to V8 power ahead of the 2014 move to V6 Hybrid power units.It is believed the sport agreed to develop the pricier V6 Hybrid power units in an effort to lure Volkswagen – the world's largest car manufacturer – into the sport. It is believed to have been finalising an entry for 2019 prior to the 'Diesel-gate' scandal that has cost it billions in lawsuits.