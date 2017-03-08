Bottas sets new benchmark as Raikkonen hits wall

Tap here for full F1 pre-season testing results on day two of the second test at Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona
Valtteri Bottas has kept hold of the new fastest lap of pre-season testing from this morning while Ferrari suffered its first major blip with a mechanical issue followed by a spin by Kimi Raikkonen.
On a cloud covered day, the new Mercedes driver stormed to a new benchmark with a 1m 19.310s lap on super soft tyres while also topping the lap charts in the morning session as the defending F1 world champions began to demonstrate its outright pace.
As Mercedes made its statement it was a day where Ferrari suffered its first serious hiccup of pre-season testing with two major incidents. Raikkonen's morning session was truncated by a fluids system check
which effectively halved his running time.
Midway through the afternoon session a couple of laps into a longer stint the Finnish driver lost control of the rear of the SF70H and spun out at turn three before bouncing off the tyre barrier before coming to a rest. The hit ended his day's action with Ferrari investigating the off and damage sustained to the car.
Earlier in the day Williams's Felipe Massa continued to impress on his retirement U-turn having notched up 63 laps in the morning and a best time of 1m 19.420s to close up to 0.110s to Bottas.
Williams opted to switch Lance Stroll back into FW40 for his first running since his testing crash last week but the Canadian teenager avoided any similar drama to produce 59 laps and claim fifth overall.
Max Verstappen enjoyed a productive day for Red Bull with over a century of laps including a full race simulation in the afternoon session. His personal best lap time saw him claim fourth overall but his day was ended 15 minutes early when he stopped on track at turn 13 which caused a second red flag.
After the day was extended by an extra five minutes due to Verstappen's stop a third red flag was caused by Sauber's Marcus Ericsson who stopped at turn eight which ate up all remaining time.
Despite the late stop it was a relatively positive day for the Swiss team with Pascal Wehrlein enjoying another half-day in the C36 completing 59 laps before handing over to Ericsson.
Due to the stop-start nature of the afternoon session, Lewis Hamilton's running time was stagnated even though he notched up 79 laps on another flawless day for Mercedes in combination with Bottas's morning.
Renault's Nico Hulkenberg headed the midfield challengers by taking seventh overall after his morning in the RS17 but due to a technical issue his team-mate Jolyon Palmer only got two hours of track time in the afternoon.
Sergio Perez also produced a century of laps in the Force India VJM10 with a best effort of 1m 21.297s despite not chasing outright pace, but stayed ahead of Carlos Sainz in the Toro Rosso and Romain Grosjean in the Haas.
It was another tricky day for McLaren-Honda despite the Woking-based team insisting its running programme wasn't compromised as Fernando Alonso completed the least amount of laps of any driver (46) even though he had a whole day in the MCL32 and was significantly off the pace.
