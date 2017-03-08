F1 »

F1 Test: Grosjean: Good starts more down to luck in 2017

8 March 2017
Romain Grosjean says starts could be the critical moments during F1 race in 2017 following steps taking to make getting away trickier.
Romain Grosjean believes there will be more luck involved in the start procedure for Formula 1 drivers in 2017 following a revision of the regulations to limit driver aids.

After steps were taken to allow the drivers less assistance when getting off the line in 2016, changes to clutch management have been made ahead of the new season to make it more difficult to get away well.

Haas driver Grosjean explained the challenge on Wednesday, explaining how the fine margins involved in finding the perfect bite point on the clutch will make good starts in 2017 more down to luck than judgement.

“It's not yet mastered. Some are good, some are really bad,” Grosjean said when asked about his practice starts through testing.

“It's interesting because everything depends on the grip of the track. If you drop the clutch at a good place, then you have a good start. If you don't then either you get wheelspin or you get clutch slip, so it's a pretty tricky one.

“I guess it's going to be more down to a bit of luck to find the sweet spot on the clutch to get the start. The problem is that you never now what the grip is going to be like.

“Back in the past we had a region where the clutch was slipping and the torque was good. Now it's just going to be where maybe you're five per cent too much clutch and that's not going to go anywhere. Maybe you're five not enough and you'll wheelspin and it's not going to go anywhere.

“Once the Pirellis start to spin, they're not having a good time trying to recover.”

Grosjean completed 96 laps in the Haas VF-17 on Wednesday in Barcelona, but found himself struggling with understeer for much of the day, something the Frenchman is keen to get on top of before the start of the season.

“We are struggling a bit with understeer. We need to understand why,” Grosjean said. “I've been trying a lot of different setups and a lot of different things just assessing what does what for Melbourne. You don't really want to get a perfect setup in winter testing, but we just want to know if we change the rear suspension geometry what it does, if it changes the front stiffness what does it do, and so on. So that's what we're working on.”

When asked if points were within reach for the Australian Grand Prix, Grosjean said: “That would be great. We did last year. We thought it would not be possible and we did it. We'll see."

