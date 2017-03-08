Verstappen goes long but Renault engine issues persist

Max Verstappen insists he has plenty to be positive about despite Renault power unit issues hampering his progress on two occasions with just two days of pre-season F1 testing remaining.The Dutchman returned to the Red Bull RB13 for his third stint in the car and showed strong pace and longevity by completing just over 100 laps en route to the fourth fastest time, despite an issue in the morning and another that stopped him on track with a few minutes remaining.Confirming it to be a problem with the MGU-K, it marks yet another woe to beset a Renault-powered team this winter.Even so, Verstappen doesn't consider the gremlins to be harming Red Bull's programme just yet and believes a solution is already in place to resolve it.“We were four laps short of the race distance. We got a lot of data, unfortunately we had to stop the simulation, I think it was a similar issue to what made us stop this morning. But in one way I was quite confident because the Renault boys already have some plans in place to change that for Melbourne anyway. It should be alright.“I always stay very positive, and I try not to think about [problems] very much. That is what testing is for, to challenge all the parts and see how good they are and where you can improve. So for sure today we learned a lot again. That is positive.”With experts suggesting Red Bull is intentionally keeping its powder dry until the opening round, Verstappen was remaining coy when asked where he thought the team stacked up relative to its rivals.“It is really difficult to say because you don't know how much fuel the other people are running, and also with the cars, they are still pretty new. So you can do a lot of set up changes until you find the right one, and then you can work in that direction and gain even more performance.“There is still a lot of work to do because I think we have not tested all the available options in terms of setting up the car, but so far everything is going pretty well.