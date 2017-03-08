Stroll ‘just happy’ to get Williams miles in

F1 »

8 March 2017
After last week damaging start to his career as an F1 driver, Lance Stroll gets some much needed mileage under his belt for Williams.
Lance Stroll says he was simply happy to complete a trouble-free day of track action at the Circuit de Catalunya as he returned to action for Williams after last week's inauspicious debut.

The Canadian suffered two damaging offs during his opening stints in the car, the latter of which prevented Williams from getting on track at all on Friday.

However, after Felipe Massa recovered time with a mammoth 231 laps in the car over a day and a half, Stroll took over in the afternoon to turn in 59 laps en route to the fifth fastest time using the super-soft tyres.

Relieved to get some much needed mileage in the FW40 after last week's tribulations, Stroll feels he is 'moving in the right direction'.

“I am quite happy with the afternoon and pleased with the morning watching Felipe do some solid running. I think it was a good day. As a team we got a lot of laps in, so we have a lot of positives to take out of today. I am not really focused on lap times, as it is testing and we are exploring a lot of different things on the car and trying to move forward.

“I am just happy with getting some good running in, trying some stuff on the car and moving in the right direction. That is what we are focusing on over these few days, and so far so good. We did some short runs, and tried some different compounds.

“I went to the softer compounds today. I tried the super-softs but still have the ultra-soft remaining that I haven't tried. It was good to get a feel for them for the first time.


