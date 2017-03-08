F1 »

Bottas plays down importance of fastest F1 testing time

8 March 2017
Valtteri Bottas betters his own top time from pre-season F1 testing but maintains there is little to be read into the current order.
Valtteri Bottas was quick to play down the importance of setting the fastest overall time in pre-season testing so far for Mercedes in Barcelona on Wednesday.

Bottas finished as the quickest driver on day two of the second test at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, posting a time of 1:19.310 to beat his previous best lap from last week.

Despite being pleased with his performance through Wednesday's running, Bottas stressed that headline times do not matter in pre-season, instead preferring to be the man at the front come the opening race of the year in Australia.

“It was another good half-day in the car for me. We managed to complete our programme as planned and I have to say that I felt much better in the car today with the changes we've made,” Bottas said.

“We're definitely making good progress as a team and I'm feeling more and more comfortable in the car every time I go out on track.

“We were focusing on shorter runs today. In the first part of the morning we did lots of aero tests to evaluate some upgrades and everything seems to be going in a positive direction. There's still plenty of work to do so we need to maximise the next two days of testing.

“Fastest laps don't matter in testing. What matters is where you are when you get to Melbourne. I'm just pleased we managed to complete the full programme. I learned so much from today's running. Now I'm just concentrating on tomorrow.”

Bottas will continue to split running with Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton for the remaining two days of pre-season testing, getting back behind the wheel of the W08 EQ Power+ car on Thursday afternoon.


