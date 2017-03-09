F1 »

F1 Pre-season Test Barcelona: LIVE: F1 Pre-season Test 2 - Day 3

9 March 2017
We're back at the Circuit de Catalunya for the second and final F1 pre-season test, with just two more days on track before the Australian Grand Prix.
LIVE: F1 Pre-season Test 2 - Day 3
F1 Pre-season Test Barcelona: LIVE: F1 Pre-season Test 2 - Day 3
TAP HERE for LIVE text commentary of the second pre-season F1 test of 2017

We're back at the Circuit de Catalunya for the second and final F1 pre-season test, with just two more days on track before the Australian Grand Prix

Crash.net is present for each of the remaining 4 days of the test bringing you LIVE updates throughout, with every red flag, every spin, every incident and every fast lap available to you.

We will bring results on the hour every hour, plus reaction from the drivers during and after each day... not to mention exclusive interviews.

F1 test 2 driver line-up:

Mercedes: Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas will split each day in half
Red Bull: Daniel Ricciardo (Tuesday and Thursday), Max Verstappen (Wednesday and Friday)
Ferrari: Sebastian Vettel (Tuesday and Thursday), Kimi Raikkonen (Wednesday and Friday)
Force India: Esteban Ocon (Tuesday and Thursday), Sergio Perez (Wednesday and Friday)
Williams: Felipe Massa (Tuesday and Thursday), Lance Stroll (Wednesday and Friday)
McLaren: Stoffel Vandoorne (Tuesday and Thursday), Fernando Alonso (Wednesday and Friday)
Toro Rosso: Daniil Kvyat (Tuesday and Thursday) and Carlos Sainz (Wednesday and Friday)
Haas: Kevin Magnussen (Tuesday and Thursday), Romain Grosjean (Wednesday and Friday)
Renault: Nico Hulkenberg and Jolyon Palmer will split all days
Sauber Pascal Wehrlein and Marcus Ericsson split first two days, rest TBC


Motorsport News in 30 seconds - 27th February 2017 por Crash_net


TAP HERE for LIVE text commentary of the second pre-season F1 test of 2017

Latest Tweets from Crash.net & GPF1rst


Tagged as: Ferrari , Williams , Mclaren , Sebastian Vettel , Lewis Hamilton , Mercedes , Romain Grosjean , Red Bull Racing , Renault , Fernando Alonso , Toro Rosso , Felipe Massa , Kimi Raikkonen , Catalunya , Daniel Ricciardo
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Stoffel Vandoorne (BEL) McLaren MCL32. 07.03.2017.
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 running sensor equipment. 07.03.2017.
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08. 08.03.2017.
Sebastian Vettel (GER) Ferrari SF70H. 09.03.2017.
Sebastian Vettel (GER) Ferrari SF70H. 09.03.2017.
Sebastian Vettel (GER) Ferrari SF70H in the pits. 09.03.2017.
Sebastian Vettel (GER) Ferrari SF70H in the pits. 09.03.2017.
Stoffel Vandoorne (BEL) McLaren MCL32. 09.03.2017.
Stoffel Vandoorne (BEL) McLaren MCL32. 09.03.2017.
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing RB13. 09.03.2017.
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing RB13. 09.03.2017.
Jolyon Palmer (GBR) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17. 09.03.2017.
Jolyon Palmer (GBR) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17. 09.03.2017.
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Sahara Force India F1 VJM10. 09.03.2017.
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Sahara Force India F1 VJM10. 09.03.2017.
Dietrich Mateschitz (AUT) CEO and Founder of Red Bull. 09.03.2017.
Dietrich Mateschitz (AUT) CEO and Founder of Red Bull. 09.03.2017.
Kevin Magnussen (DEN) Haas VF-17. 09.03.2017.

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 