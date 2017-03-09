Big decisions have to be made at the top – Alonso

Fernando Alonso says McLaren-Honda will not be heading to the Australian Grand Prix in the 'best possible conditions' unless 'big decisions' are made at the top to turn fortunes around at the embattled team.The Spaniard rallied at engine supplier and McLaren partner Honda following day six of pre-season testing in Spain, saying the Japanese firm is the 'not ready to win' with a power unit that offers 'no power, no reliability'.With just two days of testing to go – one day each for Alonso and Stoffel Vandoorne -, the former champion is frustrated to be starting the year on the back foot for the third season in a row due to the limitations in the Honda power unit.Saying there is only so much he can achieve with a car that he says is up to 40kph down on its rivals in a straight line, Alonso believes 'big decisions' now need to come from the top to resolve issues."It [progress] will depend a lot from the big decisions that have to be made at the top,” he said. “I believe the main goal is to get to Australia in the best possible conditions, something that we haven't be able to achieve in the first six days of testing."We have two days left, one per driver, to try fundamental things in the car and start to unlock the power we have inside the engine, to arrive in Australia with a medium/high level of reliability that will allow us to finish the race with as few problems as possible and with as much engine power available as we can get out of it.“The second priority is to be competitive, to eventually be in the battle for the top five, get to the podium and win races – everything we dreamed off for this year. For that, hopefully we get the big decisions that will change this situation. I expect an incredible and immediate reaction from the team.”“I think the car is good. From the analysis we can do compared to the other cars, around the corners we don't lose time in almost all corners, but we're 30 /40 kph down in every single straight. Adding up all the time lost on the straights, you get the gap we have to the faster cars.”With Alonso's first relatively trouble-free day in the MCL32 seemingly exposing its lack of performance, though the Spaniard believes there is more speed to come but that it also needs to ensure it can be done without an 'alarm going off'.“All I can do is to do my job the best I can, go as fast as possible around the corners, so the work that is there to be done and needs addressing is from the engine, to unlock the power it's supposed to have inside, because we haven't yet been able to run at full power, with the engine power we expected to have.“We're also lacking in the reliability, to be able to run 15, 35 or 43 consecutive laps - as many as we want – and stop only when we want to, not when an alarm goes off in the engine.”