Bad to worse for McLaren-Honda

LIVE text commentary of the second pre-season F1 test of 2017
McLaren-Honda's pre-season continues to go from bad to worse after Stoffel Vandoorne was forced to stop with technical issues after just 30 laps of action.
With 30mins to go before the end of the morning session, Vandoorne coasted to a halt just beyond the exit of the pit lane as he prepared to begin another stint.
It came after he had just set a new best of 1m 21.348secs, placing him sixth on the timesheets.
UPDATE: Vandoorne did make it back on track before the end of the session, only to break down again on the out lap at turn 10.
A Honda spokesperson has since confirmed an 'electrical issue' stopped Vandoorne and it is now being investigated.
With McLaren-Honda yet to complete a race distance without encountering technical issues, the latest stop mounts pressure on the embattled team following Fernando Alonso's damning criticism of the power unit supplier on Wednesday