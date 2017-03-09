F1 »

Bad to worse for McLaren-Honda

9 March 2017
Stoffel Vandoorne stops twice on the seventh morning of F1 pre-season testing as pressure mounts on Honda...
LIVE text commentary of the second pre-season F1 test of 2017

McLaren-Honda's pre-season continues to go from bad to worse after Stoffel Vandoorne was forced to stop with technical issues after just 30 laps of action.

With 30mins to go before the end of the morning session, Vandoorne coasted to a halt just beyond the exit of the pit lane as he prepared to begin another stint.

It came after he had just set a new best of 1m 21.348secs, placing him sixth on the timesheets.

UPDATE: Vandoorne did make it back on track before the end of the session, only to break down again on the out lap at turn 10.

A Honda spokesperson has since confirmed an 'electrical issue' stopped Vandoorne and it is now being investigated.

With McLaren-Honda yet to complete a race distance without encountering technical issues, the latest stop mounts pressure on the embattled team following Fernando Alonso's damning criticism of the power unit supplier on Wednesday

Stoffel Vandoorne (BEL) McLaren MCL32. 07.03.2017.
Stoffel Vandoorne (BEL) McLaren MCL32. 09.03.2017.
Stoffel Vandoorne (BEL) McLaren MCL32. 09.03.2017.
Stoffel Vandoorne (BEL) McLaren MCL32. 09.03.2017.
Stoffel Vandoorne (BEL) McLaren MCL32 running sensor equipment. 09.03.2017.
Stoffel Vandoorne (BEL) McLaren MCL32. 09.03.2017.
Stoffel Vandoorne (BEL) McLaren MCL32. 09.03.2017.
Stoffel Vandoorne (BEL) McLaren MCL32. 09.03.2017.
Stoffel Vandoorne (BEL) McLaren returns to the pits after stopping on the circuit. 09.03.2017.
Stoffel Vandoorne (BEL) McLaren F1 09.03.2017.
McLaren MCL32 front wing detail. 09.03.2017.
McLaren MCL32 nosecone. 09.03.2017.
Stoffel Vandoorne (BEL) McLaren MCL32. 09.03.2017.
Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren MCL32. 08.03.2017.
Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren MCL32. 08.03.2017.
Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren MCL32. 08.03.2017.
Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren F1 08.03.2017. F
Stoffel Vandoorne (BEL) McLaren MCL32 in the pits. 08.03.2017.

Jem

March 09, 2017 12:10 PM

Whatever irritation we (the fans) feel over these continued problems at McLaren Honda, I am sure they are as nothing compared to the stress they are having to deal with at Honda in Japan.

Fluffy71

March 09, 2017 1:56 PM

What has happened to Honda. Indycar not very competetive against Chevy! Moto gp, engine performance problems, since years now. F1, an embarrasment. Thank god they have Marquez, otherwise theyd be winning nothing at all


