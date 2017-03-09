Vettel teases hot pace as McLaren falter again

Click here for full F1 pre-season testing results [Thursday 1pm]
Sebastian Vettel has set a new time to beat at F1 pre-season testing with a 1m 19.024s during a qualifying simulation but the Ferrari squad resisted to release its full potential at Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona.
The four-time F1 world champion ended the morning session with qualifying runs on super soft and ultra soft tyres but during each flying lap Vettel appeared to ease off at the end of sector three having set fastest times in sector one and two.
It meant Ferrari failed to duck under the 1m 19s bracket but assessing the combined best lap time from Lewis Hamilton's sector three time it saw a provisional new benchmark of 1m 18.666s.
The Mercedes driver had been set to challenge Ferrari at the end of the session but Hamilton's qualifying run was prematurely ended by two red flags caused by McLaren's struggles.
Stoffel Vandoorne suffered two stoppages on track in the final two hours before lunch, the second at turn 10 ending the session early. It heaps on the misery for McLaren after Fernando Alonso's comments last night pointing the blame at Honda for his team's issues.
VOTE: What should Alonso do?
Elsewhere, Esteban Ocon for Force India produced impressive times with a 1m 20.161s despite not chasing outright lap times, while Daniil Kvyat in the Toro Rosso displaced Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo late on.
Kevin Magnussen enjoyed late blasts on the super soft tyres for Haas to set a new personal best of 1m 20.863s to move ahead of McLaren.