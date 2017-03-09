F1 »

F1 Pre-season Test Barcelona: Vettel teases hot pace as McLaren falter again

9 March 2017
Sebastian Vettel has set a new time to beat at F1 pre-season testing with a 1m 19.024s but Ferrari resisted releasing its full potential.
Sebastian Vettel has set a new time to beat at F1 pre-season testing with a 1m 19.024s during a qualifying simulation but the Ferrari squad resisted to release its full potential at Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona.

The four-time F1 world champion ended the morning session with qualifying runs on super soft and ultra soft tyres but during each flying lap Vettel appeared to ease off at the end of sector three having set fastest times in sector one and two.

It meant Ferrari failed to duck under the 1m 19s bracket but assessing the combined best lap time from Lewis Hamilton's sector three time it saw a provisional new benchmark of 1m 18.666s.

The Mercedes driver had been set to challenge Ferrari at the end of the session but Hamilton's qualifying run was prematurely ended by two red flags caused by McLaren's struggles.

Stoffel Vandoorne suffered two stoppages on track in the final two hours before lunch, the second at turn 10 ending the session early. It heaps on the misery for McLaren after Fernando Alonso's comments last night pointing the blame at Honda for his team's issues.

Elsewhere, Esteban Ocon for Force India produced impressive times with a 1m 20.161s despite not chasing outright lap times, while Daniil Kvyat in the Toro Rosso displaced Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo late on.

Kevin Magnussen enjoyed late blasts on the super soft tyres for Haas to set a new personal best of 1m 20.863s to move ahead of McLaren.


Jolyon Palmer notched up the fewest number of laps of any team at Renault in a low-key session but stayed ahead of Marcus Ericsson in the Sauber who produced the highest number of laps with a staggering 88 in the four-hour session.

Lance Stroll competed the runners with consistent laps times during aerodynamic test runs without challenging the top times for Williams.

by Haydn Cobb

