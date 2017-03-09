Vettel: Mercedes still ones to beat

div>Despite looking a consistent challenger to Mercedes throughout pre-season testing in terms of outright lap times, reliability and performance, Vettel insists the German manufacturer is yet to show its full potential with familiar tactics used from 12 months ago.“We are still probably a little bit behind so a lot of stuff to do and a lot of boxes to be ticked and then Melbourne we will see,” Vettel said. “The car is much better than last year because the nature of the formula has changed but so far I think things are making sense but it's still early days.“If you look at the amount of laps Mercedes has done, if you look at historically how slow they were going in the test, how much they were able to ramp it up for the races they are the ones to beat, for us.“It doesn't matter exactly where we are now, we are growing, we need to work hard, we know that we have to improve, that's why it's important not to get distracted right now.”Vettel will complete his final pre-season test day for Ferrari before handing over to team-mate Kimi Raikkonen for the last day of track action at Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona before heading to the 2017 season opener in Australia.to follow @CRASH_F1 for the trackside updates