Vettel sets impressive standard as McLaren woes continue

Click here for full F1 pre-season testing results from day three of the second test
Sebastian Vettel has kept hold of the fastest time while also topping the lap count to ensure Ferrari set the marker to beat on the penultimate day of pre-season testing, while McLaren's engine issues continued to see the team stumble.
Vettel, who refuses to see Ferrari as favourites after impressing in pre-season testing
, enjoyed a faultless day in the SF70H as he prepares to hand over to Kimi Raikkonen for the final day of testing by completing impressive qualifying and race simulations.
The German driver notched up a new benckmark of pre-season testing at 1m 19.024s on the ultra soft tyres but disguised his full potential by easing off at the end of the final sector – demonstrated by Lewis Hamilton's fastest final sector giving the provisional fastest lap as 1m 18.666s.
With a strong race simulation keeping Ferrari's pace ahead of Red Bull on a similar run to Vettel, the German notched up 150 laps to top the day's lap count for an individual driver as it finalises its preparations for Australia.
With Hamilton in the Mercedes only for the morning session it saw his best effort stand at 1m 19.352s – three-tenths off Vettel – but his qualifying simulations was hit by a red flag caused by a stopping McLaren, denying the British driver the chance to improve before lunch and Valtteri Bottas's time in the W08.
Stoffel Vandoorne's McLaren caused two red flag stoppages during the morning session to mark another painful day for engine partner Honda who were hit by two technical issues off the back off damning comments from Fernando Alonso last night.
The Woking-based team did recover some track time in the afternoon to notch up 48 laps for the day but notched up the lowest total lap count, having used six power units already through testing.
Motorsport News in 30 seconds: 7th March 2017 por Crash_net
div>
Force India made impressive progress on the penultimate day of testing with Esteban Ocon notching up 137 laps on his final day in the VJM10 with a best lap time of 1m 20.161s to claim third.
Despite causing a red flag midway through the afternoon, Daniil Kvyat was still able to record 94 laps for Toro Rosso to end his pre-season with a best lap of 1m 20.416s.
Kevin Magnussen completed a solid but unspectacular Haas test debut with 119 laps to his name and used super softs to jump ahead of the Red Bull of Daniel Ricciardo on the timesheet.
Once again Red Bull resisted the urge to hunt outright lap times and focused on long stints as well as race simulations which saw Ricciardo slip to sixth overall but with 128 laps for the day.
Sauber's two drivers sandwiched the Renault of Jolyon Palmer, who caused the fourth and final red flag of the day two hours before the end of track running, as the French manufacturer managed 53 laps in total – just five more than McLaren – to show its reliability isn't completely nailed on.
Propping up the timesheet were both Williams drivers Felipe Massa and Lance Stroll who avoided using any of the softer compound tyres to focus on race simulations with the pair producing 165 laps between them.
CLICK HERE
to follow @CRASH_F1 for the trackside updates
LIVE text commentary of the second pre-season F1 test of 2017