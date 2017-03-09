Vettel sets standard as McLaren woes continue

div>Force India made impressive progress on the penultimate day of testing with Esteban Ocon notching up 137 laps on his final day in the VJM10 with a best lap time of 1m 20.161s to claim third.Despite causing a red flag midway through the afternoon, Daniil Kvyat was still able to record 94 laps for Toro Rosso to end his pre-season with a best lap of 1m 20.416s.Kevin Magnussen completed a solid but unspectacular Haas test debut with 119 laps to his name and used super softs to jump ahead of the Red Bull of Daniel Ricciardo on the timesheet.Once again Red Bull resisted the urge to hunt outright lap times and focused on long stints as well as race simulations which saw Ricciardo slip to sixth overall but with 128 laps for the day.Sauber's two drivers sandwiched the Renault of Jolyon Palmer, who caused the fourth and final red flag of the day two hours before the end of track running, as the French manufacturer managed 53 laps in total – just five more than McLaren – to show its reliability isn't completely nailed on.Propping up the timesheet were both Williams drivers Felipe Massa and Lance Stroll who avoided using any of the softer compound tyres to focus on race simulations with the pair producing 165 laps between them.to follow @CRASH_F1 for the trackside updates