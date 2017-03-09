Stroll ‘really confident’ at Williams after early struggles

Formula 1 rookie Lance Stroll says that he feels 'really confident' behind the wheel of the Williams FW40
car despite suffering a handful of on-track issues last week.
Stroll suffered three spins during the first week of testing in Barcelona
, with the damage sustained to the car from the shunts forcing Williams to end its running early on two days and sit out a third entirely.
Stroll's readiness for F1 came into question despite enjoying an extensive private test programme, only for the Canadian to respond this week with trouble-free running and some competitive lap times.
When asked if he felt more confident now the troubles of last week were behind him, Stroll played down the issues, instead preferring to focus on the gains he has made during the test period.
“I guess you could say troubles, but it was also positive last week. There were a lot of positive things from last week that we brought into this week,” Stroll said.
“I don't think people really see it because of the issues that happened, but I felt already confident last week in the car, and this week I feel really confident in the car. Just getting to grips with it, but tomorrow's another big day and looking forward to learning some more tomorrow and bringing it to Melbourne.”
Stroll added he had not read any of the criticism put towards him on online, saying: “That was last week. What's news is what's happening now in the present. I'm looking at what's happening now in the present.
“I'm looking at the positive week that we're having so far. Last week is last week. I don't read much of the negative stuff, I focus on my own things.”
Three-time world champion Lewis Hamilton said last week that adapting to life in F1 would be particularly tough for Stroll given the change in the regulations that has made the cars more physical and difficult to drive.
Although he admitted that it was a challenge adapting to the new rules, Stroll is relishing the challenge after stepping up from Formula 3.
“It's challenging,” Stroll said. “A bit more for me, it's my rookie year with not much experience. But I think for everyone you know, it's new for everyone. A lot of grip. I think precision is very important since the cars are a lot quicker.
“But it's good. It's a good challenge physically and just driving the cars is harder, so that's cool. I think it's all exciting stuff for the year ahead.”
