Stroll ‘really confident’ at Williams after early struggles

Stroll added he had not read any of the criticism put towards him on online, saying: "That was last week. What's news is what's happening now in the present. I'm looking at what's happening now in the present."I'm looking at the positive week that we're having so far. Last week is last week. I don't read much of the negative stuff, I focus on my own things."Three-time world champion Lewis Hamilton said last week that adapting to life in F1 would be particularly tough for Stroll given the change in the regulations that has made the cars more physical and difficult to drive.Although he admitted that it was a challenge adapting to the new rules, Stroll is relishing the challenge after stepping up from Formula 3."It's challenging," Stroll said. "A bit more for me, it's my rookie year with not much experience. But I think for everyone you know, it's new for everyone. A lot of grip. I think precision is very important since the cars are a lot quicker."But it's good. It's a good challenge physically and just driving the cars is harder, so that's cool. I think it's all exciting stuff for the year ahead."