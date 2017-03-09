Ferrari is bluffing… they are quick, says Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton has reiterated his belief that rivals Ferrari are 'bluffing' when they suggest Mercedes are favourites heading to the Australian Grand Prix, saying the SF70H is in fact 'a lot quicker' than it is showing.Thehas shown eye-catching performance since pre-season testing began but has regularly played down the significance of its lap times around the Circuit de Catalunya.Even when Vettel set a new test benchmark of 1m 19.024secss despite 'sandbagging' by slowing out of the final corner, the German is certain Mercedes is still yet to show its true hand either.However, three-time champion Hamilton – who set the second fastest time of the day with a 1m 19.352s - disputes that assertion, saying Ferrari is 'bluffing' and is indeed a genuine threat to the team's dominance.“It was good to get some laps in this morning with slightly lower fuel. We worked on balance and made quite a few changes. I learned a lot about the car before handing over to Valtteri. We were trying to simulate something a bit more like qualifying and the car felt good on lower fuel. It's great to feel it come together.“I think Ferrari are bluffing and that they are a lot quicker than they are showing. They're very close to us. It's difficult right now to say exactly who is quicker. But they are very close, if not faster. Whatever the case, I can't wait to go out and compete. Just a couple more weeks to go...”Hamilton was set to give an indication of Mercedes' pace relative to Ferrari when he began an ultra-soft lap just before lunch, only to be interrupted by a red flag for McLaren's Stoffel Vandoorne.