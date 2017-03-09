Vandoorne on McLaren woes: Combination of everything

F1 »

9 March 2017
Stoffel Vandoorne says the problems plaguing McLaren-Honda at pre-season testing 'is a combination of everything'.
Stoffel Vandoorne says the problems plaguing McLaren-Honda at pre-season testing 'is a combination of everything' which has denied him consistent running but is adamant he's fully prepared for the 2017 season opener.

The Belgian driver caused two red flag stoppages on his final day in the McLaren-Honda MCL32 due to electrical issues with the car on another frustrating pre-season test due to unreliability and underperformance from its Honda power unit.

When quizzed on what the team specifically needs to improve on before it heads to Melbourne for the season opener Vandoorne didn't rule out changes in every area of the MCL32.

“It is a combination of everything,” Vandoorne said. “We haven't been able to perform on long runs, a little bit of work yesterday which was okay, but we haven't done the mileage like we wanted to do.

“We have a lot of work to do and we will try to work as a team together to get to Melbourne with a stronger package. Fernando has one more day in the car tomorrow and hopefully overnight we will find some new things with the car and the engine. Hopefully tomorrow will be better day.”


Vandoorne says he shares team-mate Fernando Alonso's frustrations at the latest troubles McLaren-Honda faces but wants his team to rally around the drivers to turnaround its fortunes.

“Every lap we get on track is extremely valuable for us and we are trying to push the team in the right direction for future development,” he said. “We can't sit still and do nothing. We are trying to make the most of it.

“The last thing we should do is be frustrated about it and do nothing because we won't go forward.”

