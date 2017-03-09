F1 »

Bottas admits some Mercedes upgrades have ‘underperformed’

9 March 2017
"We have had so many different upgrades and maybe some of them haven't been perfect..." - Valtteri Bottas
Valtteri Bottas has admitted some of Mercedes upgrades with the W08 haven't worked as anticipated amidst suggestions it could find itself chasing Ferrari heading to the Australian Grand Prix.

With just one day of pre-season F1 testing at the Circuit de Cataluny remaining, Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel set a new fastest test benchmark on the ultra-soft tyres with a 1min 19.024secs.

Though Vettel was quick to play down the significance of the time, Bottas' team-mate Lewis Hamilton has warned Mercedes not to be fooled by Ferrari's 'bluff', adding that it is 'very quick'.

Indeed, Bottas appears to confirm the Mercedes W08's development hasn't been as successful as initially hoped, though he remains confident the team can recover ground when action gets underway officially in Melbourne.

“We have had so many different upgrades and maybe some of them haven't been perfect. Some of them have over-performed, some of them have maybe been underperforming, affecting the car balance and things like that.

“Once you put new stuff into the car it's not like it makes it suddenly better. Some things we definitively unlock and I'm confident we'll find the most out of the package and it will be as good as it was planned. It just needs hard work and it has been very nice to see how the team reacts to different things.

“If we find some things aren't working quite as they should, everyone is flat out in Brackley and here, sorting things out. I'm sure can get the most out of all the stuff we'll be taking to Melbourne.”

Suggesting he is finding a 'better direction' in the car after a 'tricky' start, the Finn feels comfortable heading to Australia.

“In the last two days here, we're getting into a better direction, I'm feeling more confident and comfortable with the car. Last week it was a tricky start as everything was so new for me that it was difficult to point into the right direction, but that was not, anyway, the plan next week. This week things have been running nicely and it has been nice to see progress with the car behaviour, handling, and, that way, with lap times as well.


