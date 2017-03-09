Ricciardo: Red Bull not at Mercedes or Ferrari pace

Daniel Ricciardo feels Red Bull has not matched the outright pace of F1 world title rivals Mercedes or Ferrari with one day of pre-season testing remaining but explains why he has confidence his team can close the gap.
The Australian driver completed a marathon 127 laps on his final day in the RB13
in pre-season testing but after not hunting single lap speed he ended the day sixth overall with a best lap time of 1m 20.824s.
Ricciardo conceded it wasn't an eye-catching day for Red Bull in terms of outright speed, having struggled to match Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel when both ran afternoon race simulations
, which has seen his team slip off the tail of the Italian manufacturers as well as Mercedes at Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona.
“Today we weren't quick,” Ricciardo said. “I would say day one of this week's test we looked more competitive, we were probably within two or three tenths of the pace. Today it was a lot more.
“So our true pace is closer but we are not quite on their level at the moment. We can get there but we are not there yet.
“We certainly have not showed Ferrari's pace yet, so if you were going to put some markers down tonight you would say Ferrari at the moment are their [Mercedes] closest challenger. That is fair. We have got it somewhere but we still have need to find it.”
Ricciardo says he fully expects his team to step up its charge at the 2017 season opener at his home event in Melbourne where he hopes reliability from its power unit and upgrades on the chassis from Red Bull.
“Melbourne we will see a little bit from both sides, from the power unit and the car will have some more aero bits on it,” he said. “But Max had a bit of a troubled day with reliability yesterday, my day was pretty clean from start to finish, so it is still a little bit hit and miss, but I feel like come race day we are going to be in a better position.”
