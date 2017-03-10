F1 »

F1 Pre-season Test Barcelona: Mercedes not in a comfortable situation – Bottas

10 March 2017
Valtteri Bottas has echoed the sentiments of Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton by pointing to Ferrari and Red Bull being in much closer contention.
Mercedes not in a comfortable situation – Bottas
F1 Pre-season Test Barcelona: Mercedes not in a comfortable situation – Bottas
TAP HERE for LIVE text commentary of the second pre-season F1 test of 2017

Valtteri Bottas has echoed the sentiments of Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton by pointing to Ferrari and Red Bull being in much closer contention for the F1 world title scrap than last year.

The new Mercedes driver, who will enjoy his final pre-season testing session in the W08 before handing over to Hamilton for the afternoon on the final day, has warned of the threat of Ferrari and Red Bull having been impressed by their testing pace and isn't says Mercedes cannot relax at any point this year.


10 Reasons to Watch F1 in 2017 by Crash_net


As a result, Bottas has urged Mercedes to be non-stop with its development charge as it looks to secure a fourth consecutive F1 world title this season despite the new regulation changes.

“We are definitely not confident that we are in the front. We are not relaxing or being in a comfortable situation at all,” Bottas said. “I think we do feel the other teams have made good progress over the winter.

“I think Ferrari is looking very strong, Red Bull can always surprise. Even some other teams can be close but definitely some other teams like Ferrari, they are looking very solid and strong and fast.

"Who knows what people are bringing to Melbourne. We are aware that we should not underestimate them. We're not at this point saying 'OK, we are the number one', we are just working flat-out.”

Latest Tweets from Crash.net & GPF1rst

by Haydn Cobb

Tagged as: Ferrari , Lewis Hamilton , Mercedes , Red Bull Racing , Valtteri Bottas , bottas
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 locks up under braking. 07.03.2017.
Felipe Massa (BRA) Williams FW40 leads Sebastian Vettel (GER) Ferrari SF70H. 09.03.2017.
Scuderia Ferrari 09.03.2017.
Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08. 09.03.2017.
Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08. 09.03.2017.
Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08. 09.03.2017.
Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08. 09.03.2017.
Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08. 09.03.2017.
Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08. 09.03.2017.
Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08. 09.03.2017.
Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08. 09.03.2017.
Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08. 09.03.2017.
Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08. 09.03.2017.
Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08. 09.03.2017.
Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08. 09.03.2017.
Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08. 09.03.2017.
Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08. 09.03.2017.
Sebastian Vettel (GER) Ferrari SF70H. 09.03.2017.

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 