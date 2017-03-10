F1 »

Ocon's turns heads with impressive Force India laps

10 March 2017
Esteban Ocon proves he is settling into Force India well as he sets the third fastest time on his final day in the VJM10 before Australia.
Esteban Ocon is keeping his feet on the ground despite his strong winter test programme ahead of his first full season in Formula 1 with Sahara Force India.

After completing the second half of last year with Manor, Ocon joined Force India for 2017, making his first public appearance with the team during testing in Barcelona.

Ocon racked up over 350 laps in three full days of running and set the third-fastest time on Thursday, trailing only Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel and Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton.

“It was a really great day. We finished all the plans, 137 laps, it was a great day overall,” Ocon said. “We kept improving the car and there are only positives coming out of today. At the end of today I was pretty satisfied long-run-wise and also on short-run-wise, so I'm pretty happy.”

The headline time pleased both Ocon and the Force India team, but the Frenchman is confident that everyone will make a step up in performance come the first race of the season in Melbourne on March 26.

“We have left [pace] in our pocket for sure. I think everyone has overall,” he continued. “But no, we have to keep our feet on the ground. It's always nice to see yourself in the top three, but we have to keep on working before Melbourne.”

Ocon will hand the Force India VJM10 back to teammate Sergio Perez on Friday for the final day of pre-season testing.

“I think we're improving the car each time we go out. Each time Checo goes out he improves it as well,” Ocon said.

“Today I improved it quite a lot, so we'll try tomorrow. Maybe we'll tell you more, but today was a strong day.

“Overall I think we found some good things, some good understanding as well from a performance point of view, and then long run point of view. So I'm happy.”

