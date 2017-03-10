F1 »

F1 Pre-season Test Barcelona: More misery for McLaren on final day of pre-season testing

10 March 2017
McLaren-Honda's F1 pre-season testing went bad to worse once again on the final day of track action.
McLaren-Honda's F1 pre-season testing went bad to worse once again on the final day of track action at Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona as Fernando Alonso suffered two stoppages on track this morning.

After Stoffel Vandoorne's last day of pre-season testing was hit by two stops in the MCL32 yesterday morning, Alonso suffered the same fate with a suspected technical issue on the Honda power unit.

Alonso's first stop came just after an out lap two hours into the morning session at turn 10 having been stuck in the garage for a 50-minute pause.

After the McLaren was recovered the two-time F1 world champion returned to track action but stopped, once again on his second lap of the stint, at turn four. A disgruntled Alonso quickly stepped out of the MCL32 and walked back to the garage.

With McLaren-Honda yet to complete a race distance without encountering technical issues, the latest stop mounts pressure on the embattled team following Fernando Alonso's damning criticism of the power unit supplier on Wednesday.
by Haydn Cobb

JimG

March 10, 2017 11:38 AM

I bet Alonso thinks he is in a new version of the movie "Groundhog Day". Every day of testing is a break down and being hauled back to the pits. It's like it's back to 2015 all over again. This is just shameful for Honda to be this unprepared for the season. Hell, Renault also developed a new engine for this year also and while they've had some hiccups, have gotten loads of running and data too.

RDix

March 10, 2017 1:21 PM

If I was Alonso I'd just quit. He could immediately have any ride he wanted in any other series he wanted to go to. Why ride around in a slug like this when he's already got more money than he could spend in ten lifetimes.


