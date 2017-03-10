F1 »

F1 Pre-season Test Barcelona: Raikkonen sets new fastest time as McLaren, Haas stumble

10 March 2017
Kimi Raikkonen has given a clearer indication of Ferrari's true outright lap pace with a new fastest lap of pre-season testing of 1m 18.634s.
Kimi Raikkonen has given a clearer indication of Ferrari's true outright lap pace with a new fastest lap of pre-season testing of 1m 18.634s while both Haas and McLaren cause two red flag stoppages each.

After Sebastian Vettel teased Ferrari's hot lap pace with a low 1m 19s lap having eased off at the end of the third sector, Raikkonen turned up the wick with the SF70H to become the first driver to duck into the 1m 18s bracket on his qualifying simulation using super soft tyres.

Red Bull also ran a short qualifying simulation with Max Verstappen using the super soft tyres but could only manage a best lap time of 1m 19.438s – a full 0.8s off Raikkonen – to point to Ferrari's perceived advantage.

Elsewhere, it was a frustrating morning for Romain Grosjean at Haas after spinning off a turn five and getting stuck in the gravel trap the French driver then suffered a technical issue in the final hour of the session to bring out another red flag.

But the pain continued for McLaren who endured the same electrical issues as the day previous which saw Fernando Alonso have to stop on track on two separate occasions as the Spanish driver logged just 19 laps with a best time of 1m 22.731s.


Toro Rosso broke into the 1m 19s bracket towards the end of the morning with Carlos Sainz claiming third overall with a 1m 19.837s.

Valtteri Bottas completed his F1 pre-season testing with Mercedes with an additional 53 laps to his name after a race simulation was disrupted by the red flags, as he now hands over to Lewis Hamilton for the final afternoon session.

Nico Hulkenberg was the early pace setter this morning in the Renault before being shuffled down the order but did also break into the 1m 19s bracket with 45 laps to his name and will hand over to Jolyon Palmer to complete testing.

Sergio Perez enjoyed a solid but understated morning with 46 laps without chasing outright lap times for Force India but did stay ahead of Lance Stroll in the Williams.

Marcus Ericsson completed the lower end of the timesheet but did notch up the joint-most laps this morning with Stroll at 59 for Sauber.

by Haydn Cobb

