Raikkonen sets scintiliating pace as F1 testing concludes

Kimi Raikkonen has set the standard to beat for Ferrari with a new fastest lap of 1m 18.634s as Formula 1 pre-season testing wraps up at Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona.The Finnish driver leaves pre-season testing with the top time in an eventful day as his running was temporarily halted for the second time this week with a spin at turn 13 which Ferrari blamed an electrical issue on.Despite his off the Ferrari driver was still able to notch up 111 laps on the final day and with it set the benchmark to beat having been given the favourite tag by Lewis Hamilton earlier this week.On the concluding day of testing Max Verstappen ended it second on the timesheet – with a best effort of 1m 19.438s on super softs over eight-tenths off Raikkonen – as the Red Bull team aimed to unlock further potential from the RB13 but a late turbo problem curtailed his running time.With Mercedes splitting its driver time throughout testing neither Valtteri Bottas or Lewis Hamilton pushed for an outright hot lap time on the final day which meant they both stayed over a second off Raikkonen but the consensus of Mercedes sandbagging expects to see the defending F1 champions on the pace in Melbourne.Further down the timesheet it was another tricky day for McLaren with electrical issues plaguing its Honda power unit for a second consecutive day which saw Fernando Alonso cause red flag stoppages on two occasions in the morning session. The Spanish driver notched up just 40 laps on the final day which saw him woefully off the pace.Carlos Sainz gave Toro Rosso a reason to smile at the end of testing with a best time of 1m 19.837s on his qualifying run but the Spanish driver's day was cut short by a technical issue which saw him stop on the main straight with just over an hour to go.It was also a positive end to testing for Renault with both Nico Hulkenberg and Jolyon Palmer producing impressive lap times in each of their sessions in the RS17 which has seen the French manufacturer become top five contender for early pre-season predictions.Sergio Perez split the Renault pair on the final day timesheet for Force India after a near-flawless day of running until he stopped at pit entry and required a push into the garage in the final 15 minutes. Perez notched up 128 laps to give the Silverstone-based team a welcomed boost after a unsure start to testing.Lance Stroll will be relieved to get his F1 career back on track after a dreadful opening pre-season test was ended by crashes, as the Canadian driver notched up 132 laps – equalling Sainz as most laps for the day – and a best time of 1m 20.335s while he even had time for a hairy moment on the home straight with Alonso at the end.Romain Grosjean won't feel quite so pleased with his final efforts for Haas after two red flag stops – one for an early spin into the gravel followed by a technical fault – as the Frenchman's 76 laps were ended early by a water leak in the VF17.Just behind Alonso Sauber's pair propped up the final times with Pascal Wehrlein and Marcus Ericsson notching up 111 laps between them on the final day with unspectacular lap times from its year-old Ferrari power unit.