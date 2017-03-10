F1 »

F1 Pre-season Test Barcelona: Verstappen ‘not too worried’ by Red Bull deficit

10 March 2017
Max Verstappen isn't concerned about Red Bull's apparent deficit at the end of F1 pre-season testing.
F1 Pre-season Test Barcelona: Verstappen ‘not too worried’ by Red Bull deficit
Max Verstappen isn't concerned about Red Bull's apparent deficit at the end of F1 pre-season testing and is confident both his team and Renault can bring the RB13 package together in time for Melbourne.

The Red Bull driver completed 70 laps on the final day of pre-season testing at Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona when technical issues stagnated the Dutchman's running time.

Despite the interruptions Verstappen ended the day second fastest overall with a 1m 19.438s but failed to hook up a qualifying simulation which left him 0.8 seconds off timesheet topper Kimi Raikkonen in the Ferrari.

Verstappen says the issues Red Bull is managing are 'nothing major' and is assured by the time he arrives at the 2017 season opener in Australia the RB13 would be ready to scrap at the front against the likes of Ferrari and Mercedes.

“I am not too worried. That is what we use testing for to test all the bits and I am quite confident at Renault,” Verstappen said. “They can solve the issues for Melbourne. It is nothing major what is happening, which is good.

“In testing you never show everything you can do, it is all about trying to improve the car and get you in good shape for Melbourne. It is not about qualifying lap times.

“The most important thing for us was to check the balance and we definitely improved but it can be better. It was a positive day, the performance is not too bad. We want to improve and we have to improve but it is OK for the moment.”


Red Bull will head back to its Milton Keynes base to finalise its preparations before heading to Melbourne for the first race of the 2017 season at Albert Park.

by Haydn Cobb

Tagged as: Ferrari , Mercedes , Red Bull Racing , Renault , Kimi Raikkonen , Catalunya , Albert Park , Max Verstappen , Verstappen
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB13. 10.03.2017.
Red Bull Racing freight heading to Melbourne. 10.03.2017.
Red Bull Racing freight heading to Melbourne. 10.03.2017.
Mercedes AMG F1 freight heading to Melbourne. 10.03.2017.
Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Ferrari SF70H. 10.03.2017.
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08. 10.03.2017.
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing signs autographs for the fans. 10.03.2017.
Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Ferrari SF70H behind the screens in the pits. 10.03.2017.
08.03.2017 - Crash, Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
08.03.2017 - Crash, Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
08.03.2017 - Crash, Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
08.03.2017 - Crash, Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
08.03.2017 - Crash, Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
08.03.2017 - Crash, Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
08.03.2017 - Crash, Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
08.03.2017 - Crash, Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
08.03.2017 - Crash, Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
08.03.2017 - Crash, Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H

