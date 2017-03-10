Raikkonen warns he ‘can go faster’ as Ferrari ups pace

Kimi Raikkonen has sent out a warning signal to Ferrari's rivals by claiming the SF70H can lap even faster than its impressive benchmark on the final day of pre-season testing at the Circuit de Catalunya.With team-mate Sebastian Vettel hinting at the car's potential during a series of quick – but intentionally compromised – laps, Raikkonen became the first and only driver to dip into the 1m 18secs bracket on the final day with a 1m 18. 634s.Achieved on the super-soft Pirelli tyre, his efforts would prove markedly quicker than Mercedes' best laps, though it remains hard to determine exactly what pace the W08 has in reserve. Nevertheless, Raikkonen insists he can go quicker if he has to.“For sure we can go faster but that is not the purpose of the thing,” he said. “Obviously you try to go as fast as you can whatever you decide to do, but there are a lot of things looking at it afterwards where we can improve and do better, but that is part of testing.“We can be quite pleased with how it felt this morning. It was one of the better days we have had in two weeks, but it's early days and we haven't done a single race yet, so let's see when the season starts.”Despite being stopped on track by an electrical issue in the afternoon – its only big technical issue of the test - Raikkonen was otherwise pleased with the feedback he has been receiving from the SF70H.“I think everything was more or less pretty positive. The car has been running well and the feeling since the first day has been pretty good for both drivers. I think the team has done a good job over the winter, preparing the car and making it reliable.“If you compare to a year ago we are much much better in many ways, but where are we going to be in the first race? I have no idea. It's the same story every winter and we will see in a few weeks.”