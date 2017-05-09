F1 »

Spanish GP: Shield won’t stop ‘unlucky accidents’ – Verstappen

9 May 2017
Max Verstappen contests the Shield won't rid the sport of the 'unlucky' injuries and accidents that occasionally occur in F1
Max Verstappen says the risk of injury or death will remain in Formula 1 regardless of whether the sport adopts the new 'Shield' cockpit protection device.

The new concept – seen only in technical drawings thus far – acts a screen stretching from the upper part of the nose towards the cockpit, but stops short of providing full 'closed cockpit' protection.

Though considered more favourable to the 'Halo' concept it replaces, the Shield – which will undergo development with a view to being implemented for 2018 – continues to divide opinion amongst drivers.

For Red Bull Racing's Verstappen, he contests the Shield doesn't eliminate the possibility of freak accidents and injuries occurring in a sport where they aren't commonplace anyway.

“Formula 1 is open cockpit racing and there are always risks in every sport, it's always part of it. Of course there are some very unlucky accidents that happened in the past but you cannot control it and the Shield will not make a difference in that as well.

“You know when the tyre lands, the Shield will not protect you. I don't really like it, it doesn't look very cool, and I remember Formula 1 like they are now, they were just open.

“That's why I enjoy driving, and when you look at those proposals it doesn't look very good so I wouldn't enjoy driving it.”


6 potential title-winning F1 careers cruelly... by Crash_net



benignlyindifferent

May 09, 2017 2:08 PM

With the exception of Massa, I cannot recall a serious injury or death in F1 that this shield purports to prevent. And the shield might need to be taller to prevent even his incident. Personally, I think open wheel racing should remain open wheel racing. If I wanted to watch closed wheel, closed cockpit racing I would watch h a different formula.

Moi

May 09, 2017 11:54 AM

Have FIA/FOCA conducted any tests in rain as we know from drivers comments after wet races that rain on their visors is one thing that adds to the danger following other cars. That said with my limited experience of not using my own wipers when it rains it does add to the excitment due not being able to see as where I'm going (at 30mph) as well. I suspect it could be considered that the extra danger of rain on the shield will add extra excitment to the races and we'll just have to gloss over the likley increase in accidents.


