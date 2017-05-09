Shield won’t stop ‘unlucky accidents’ – Verstappen

Max Verstappen says the risk of injury or death will remain in Formula 1 regardless of whether the sport adopts the new 'Shield' cockpit protection device.The new concept – seen only in technical drawings thus far – acts a screen stretching from the upper part of the nose towards the cockpit, but stops short of providing full 'closed cockpit' protection.Though considered more favourable to the 'Halo' concept it replaces, the Shield – which will undergo development with a view to being implemented for 2018 – continues to divide opinion amongst drivers.For Red Bull Racing's Verstappen, he contests the Shield doesn't eliminate the possibility of freak accidents and injuries occurring in a sport where they aren't commonplace anyway.“Formula 1 is open cockpit racing and there are always risks in every sport, it's always part of it. Of course there are some very unlucky accidents that happened in the past but you cannot control it and the Shield will not make a difference in that as well.“You know when the tyre lands, the Shield will not protect you. I don't really like it, it doesn't look very cool, and I remember Formula 1 like they are now, they were just open.“That's why I enjoy driving, and when you look at those proposals it doesn't look very good so I wouldn't enjoy driving it.”