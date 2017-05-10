F1 »

F1 Spanish GP: Mercedes reveals new W08 driver branding for Spanish GP

10 May 2017
Mercedes becomes the first team to unveil its new-look driver branding to aid identification, set to come in to force for this weekend's Spanish Grand Prix.
Mercedes has revealed renders of its W08 Formula 1 car showing its new driver branding to aid identification ahead of this weekend's Spanish Grand Prix.

Following the last meeting of the F1 Strategy Group, it was agreed that drivers' names and numbers would require greater visibility on cars from the Barcelona race onwards in a bid to help spectators watching both in the grandstands and on TV.

The rules surrounding the branding are very particular, with teams having to adhere to certain dimensions and colour contrasts. They are, however, permitted to use driver abbreviations.

Mercedes released a render on Wednesday of its W08 cars for both Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas with the new branding. The team has made use of the much-maligned shark fin and placed both the driver abbreviation (HAM and BOT respectively) plus their race numbers (44 and 77) on the bodywork.

The team has also made the numbers on the nose of the car larger, as well as turning Bottas' #77 blue.








