Sirotkin gets FP1 run-out for Renault, replacing Palmer

Renault has confirmed that Sergey Sirotkin will take part in Formula 1 practice for the Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona this weekend after having his last run in Russia cut short by a gearbox issue.As part of his reserve driver duties with Renault, Sirotkin was given the nod to take part in FP1 for the Russian Grand Prix, only for his running to be limited to just two laps due to a gearbox problem.In order to make up for this, Renault has decided to give Sirotkin another practice run in Spain, where he will replace Jolyon Palmer for first practice at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya."Sergey's issue in Sochi was related to a gearbox shift valve and it was a big shame for him to get so little running," Renault technical director Nick Chester said. "He's in Jo's car for FP1, and we expect he'll do a good job.""Barcelona is a historic and challenging circuit on the Formula 1 calendar. It's very interesting and very much suits my driving style," Sirotkin said."There are a few very challenging high-speed corners and as well a slow sector, in the final part, where the driver has to be careful not to overwork the Pirelli tyres, both on a flying lap and in the race distance."Putting together these different elements, it is the most challenging circuit in the season, even if teams do go there a lot. I personally really like the track and, naturally, I'm looking forward to driving there."