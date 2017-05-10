Lowe targets early Williams impact by bringing confidence to team

Recently-appointed Williams Formula 1 technical chief Paddy Lowe believes one of the most immediate impacts he can make at the team is giving it a confidence boost and assurance that it is going about things the right way.Lowe announced back in January that he would be leaving Mercedes after winning three consecutive F1 title doubles to take up a role at Williams, the team he started his F1 career with back in 1987.Williams has punched above its weight in recent years, finishing third in the constructors' championship in both 2014 and 2015 before slipping to fifth last year.Despite not having the pool of resources to call on like its manufacturer rivals, Williams is going about things in the right way and just needs confidence in that - something that Lowe, arriving from Mercedes, is sure he can bring."I think the first thing is just to give a reference and direction to the team, confidence to the team," Lowe said. "A lot of times, teams are doing good stuff, but because they don't feel like they're making progress, they may not have the confidence that they're doing the right thing."The advantage I have coming from a team that's been winning races is to be able to say yeah what we're doing here is the right thing, let's do more of it, or here and there there's a gap we can fill in. A lot of that is just about that reference that the leadership at that level, so I think that's the most immediate thing."As Williams is unable to push in all directions due to its more limited resources, Lowe feels that the best plan of action is to focus on certain areas, using the team's impressive pit stop record in recent years as an example."There are definitely some constraints that are not so familiar from recent times in my career, and it is a matter of making the best with what you can and taking it one step at a time," Lowe said."You've got a great example with the pit stops. We are the best at pit stops. Prize-winning, trophy-winning pit stops! And again this year. It does show that if you put your effort in and commit to an area and get everyone around it, you can deliver fantastic results."The real difficulty is what are those things, because you can't do everything. You've got to pick the winning project, the winning programmes to put your effort into, especially if you've got less resources than others, that selection has to be far more careful."