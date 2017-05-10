Toro Rosso has 'massive' potential to develop STR12 - Sainz

Carlos Sainz Jr. feels that Toro Rosso has "massive potential" to develop its STR12 Formula 1 car ahead of introducing its first major upgrade package of the season in Spain this weekend.Toro Rosso entered 2017 targeting a top five finish in the F1 constructors' championship, and currently sits sixth in the standings after four races.While Sainz feels that its current championship position is a fair reflection of its standing in the F1 pecking order, he is confident that Toro Rosso has the ability to make big gains with the STR12 car."I think we have three or four very good first races where pace-wise we were I think the sixth fastest team on track," Sainz said. "Obviously Williams looked to be ahead of us, Force India, Renault over one lap also but we had a very complete car with very low degradation that was allowing us a lot of possibilities of strategies in the race."It's true that probably we don't have the mega cornering speeds that we had in 2015, 2016 that were making a huge difference even in sometimes faster than Red Bull, faster than Ferrari."But you know it's normal this year the budget and development is counting massively the decisions on the rules were taken very late and big teams normally get advantage in these conditions."I think the team has a massive potential now to develop this car, I think they're going to do a great job and I have full trust that good things will come."