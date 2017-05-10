F1 »

Toro Rosso has 'massive' potential to develop STR12 - Sainz

10 May 2017
With the first raft of car updates set to arrive in Spain, Carlos Sainz Jr. feels there is a big chance for Toro Rosso to make gains on its midfield rivals.
Toro Rosso has 'massive' potential to develop STR12 - Sainz
Toro Rosso has 'massive' potential to develop STR12 - Sainz
Carlos Sainz Jr. feels that Toro Rosso has "massive potential" to develop its STR12 Formula 1 car ahead of introducing its first major upgrade package of the season in Spain this weekend.

Toro Rosso entered 2017 targeting a top five finish in the F1 constructors' championship, and currently sits sixth in the standings after four races.

While Sainz feels that its current championship position is a fair reflection of its standing in the F1 pecking order, he is confident that Toro Rosso has the ability to make big gains with the STR12 car.

"I think we have three or four very good first races where pace-wise we were I think the sixth fastest team on track," Sainz said. "Obviously Williams looked to be ahead of us, Force India, Renault over one lap also but we had a very complete car with very low degradation that was allowing us a lot of possibilities of strategies in the race.

"It's true that probably we don't have the mega cornering speeds that we had in 2015, 2016 that were making a huge difference even in sometimes faster than Red Bull, faster than Ferrari.

"But you know it's normal this year the budget and development is counting massively the decisions on the rules were taken very late and big teams normally get advantage in these conditions.

"I think the team has a massive potential now to develop this car, I think they're going to do a great job and I have full trust that good things will come."


6 potential title-winning F1 careers cruelly... by Crash_net

Tagged as: Ferrari , Williams , Red Bull Racing , Formula 1 , Renault , Toro Rosso , Force India F1 , Carlos Sainz Jr
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
28.04.2017 - Free Practice 2, Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Scuderia Toro Rosso STR12
Mercedes W08 render with driver ID
McLaren Gaming
Fernando Alonso
30.04.2017 - Race, Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1 VJM010 and Esteban Ocon (FRA) Sahara Force India F1 VJM10
30.04.2017 - Race, Max Verstappen (NED) Red Bull Racing RB13 and Felipe Massa (BRA) Williams FW40
30.04.2017 - Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
30.04.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H and Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
30.04.2017 - Race, Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 and Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
30.04.2017 - Race, Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 and Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
30.04.2017 - Race, The Safety car and Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
30.04.2017 - Race, Lance Stroll (CDN) Williams FW40 and Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36
30.04.2017 - Race, Stoffel Vandoorne (BEL) McLaren MCL32 and Lance Stroll (CDN) Williams FW40
30.04.2017 - Race, Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36
30.04.2017 - Race, Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Scuderia Toro Rosso STR12 and Daniil Kvyat (RUS) Scuderia Toro Rosso STR12
30.04.2017 - Race, Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17
30.04.2017 - Race, Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1 VJM010 and Esteban Ocon (FRA) Sahara Force India F1 VJM10
30.04.2017 - Race, Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing RB13

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 