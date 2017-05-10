F1 »

Carey not expecting to lose Singapore from F1 calendar for 2018

10 May 2017
Formula 1 CEO and chairman Chase Carey says he is working hard on a new race deal for Singapore, and doesn't expect it to drop off the calendar.
Formula 1 CEO and chairman Chase Carey does not expect the Singapore Grand Prix to drop off the calendar for the 2018 season as talks regarding a new contract continue.

Singapore hosted F1's first night race back in 2008, but the sport's former chief, Bernie Ecclestone, claimed last November that it was looking to stop hosting the grand prix upon the expiration of its existing contract at the end of 2017.

Following its takeover of F1 back in January, Liberty has been working hard on plans for the future of its calendar and to ensure that races are sustainable, with plans in place for a 21-race schedule next year, accounting for the addition of France and the loss of Malaysia.

Speaking to investors in a conference call, Carey stressed the importance of hosting races in Asia and said he was working hard to ensure that Singapore remained on the calendar for 2018, something he expects to happen.

"We are actively engaged on redoing Singapore, so we don't expect Singapore to go away," Carey said. "We've got to reach a deal, but we are actively engaged there and our goal is to continue the race in Singapore.

"We have a lot of interest you know, beyond Singapore, Malaysia you know, really across the world, it's not just Asia. We have a list of locations that want to add races and in many ways were trying to engage with as many of them as possible, evaluate there in both in markets like Europe that obviously are much more historical markets, as well as opportunities in the Americas and Asia.

"You know, we want to make sure we understand what each of those opportunities means to us as we go forward. Although in many ways priority one is to make sure we're doing everything we can to make the 21 races we'll have next year as successful as possible.

"Asia is, like the Americas, there are important growth markets for us. We've gotten in Singapore race has been a very successful race for us. We started off in Asia this year and really had crowds that were up significantly in China and Australia."

This year's Singapore Grand Prix is set to take place on September 17 at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.


Spanish Grand Prix in 5 Weird & Wonderful Moments por Crash_net


Tagged as: Bernie Ecclestone , Formula 1 , Singapore , Spanish Grand Prix , Singapore Grand Prix
Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
18.09.2016 - Race, Nico Rosberg (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 W07 Hybrid leads at the start of the race as Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Sahara Force India F1 VJM09 crashes out.
Mercedes W08 render with driver ID
McLaren Gaming
Fernando Alonso
30.04.2017 - Race, Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1 VJM010 and Esteban Ocon (FRA) Sahara Force India F1 VJM10
30.04.2017 - Race, Max Verstappen (NED) Red Bull Racing RB13 and Felipe Massa (BRA) Williams FW40
30.04.2017 - Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
30.04.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H and Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
30.04.2017 - Race, Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 and Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
30.04.2017 - Race, Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 and Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
30.04.2017 - Race, The Safety car and Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
30.04.2017 - Race, Lance Stroll (CDN) Williams FW40 and Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36
30.04.2017 - Race, Stoffel Vandoorne (BEL) McLaren MCL32 and Lance Stroll (CDN) Williams FW40
30.04.2017 - Race, Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36
30.04.2017 - Race, Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Scuderia Toro Rosso STR12 and Daniil Kvyat (RUS) Scuderia Toro Rosso STR12
30.04.2017 - Race, Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17
30.04.2017 - Race, Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1 VJM010 and Esteban Ocon (FRA) Sahara Force India F1 VJM10
30.04.2017 - Race, Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing RB13

