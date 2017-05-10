Carey not expecting to lose Singapore from F1 calendar for 2018

Formula 1 CEO and chairman Chase Carey does not expect the Singapore Grand Prix to drop off the calendar for the 2018 season as talks regarding a new contract continue.Singapore hosted F1's first night race back in 2008, but the sport's former chief, Bernie Ecclestone, claimed last November that it was looking to stop hosting the grand prix upon the expiration of its existing contract at the end of 2017.Following its takeover of F1 back in January, Liberty has been working hard on plans for the future of its calendar and to ensure that races are sustainable, with plans in place for a 21-race schedule next year, accounting for the addition of France and the loss of Malaysia.Speaking to investors in a conference call, Carey stressed the importance of hosting races in Asia and said he was working hard to ensure that Singapore remained on the calendar for 2018, something he expects to happen."We are actively engaged on redoing Singapore, so we don't expect Singapore to go away," Carey said. "We've got to reach a deal, but we are actively engaged there and our goal is to continue the race in Singapore."We have a lot of interest you know, beyond Singapore, Malaysia you know, really across the world, it's not just Asia. We have a list of locations that want to add races and in many ways were trying to engage with as many of them as possible, evaluate there in both in markets like Europe that obviously are much more historical markets, as well as opportunities in the Americas and Asia."You know, we want to make sure we understand what each of those opportunities means to us as we go forward. Although in many ways priority one is to make sure we're doing everything we can to make the 21 races we'll have next year as successful as possible."Asia is, like the Americas, there are important growth markets for us. We've gotten in Singapore race has been a very successful race for us. We started off in Asia this year and really had crowds that were up significantly in China and Australia."This year's Singapore Grand Prix is set to take place on September 17 at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.