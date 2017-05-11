More F1 teams reveal ‘fin fan friendly’ re-designs

.@MercedesAMGF1 reveals new driver branding for Spanish GP after FIA request to make names/numbers more visible https://t.co/kXJas4kX0N #F1 pic.twitter.com/7PPVw1L8aJ — GP F1RST (@GPF1RST) May 10, 2017



Pin a tail on this Bull! 😉 The #RB13 to run in all its 'fin'ery at the #SpanishGP 👌🇪🇸 #F1 pic.twitter.com/zkhcj5ZQGv — Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) May 10, 2017



We have seen Mercedes and Red Bull... now for Haas' revised 'GRO' & 'MAG' emblazoned livery pic.twitter.com/cOpRD9frCG — GP F1RST (@GPF1RST) May 10, 2017



More teams have revealed their revised liveries ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix as the FIA enforces new rules to ensure the name of the driver and their numbers are more visible on the cars.Agreed during last month's Strategy Group, it was determined that teams must use the fin on the cars to display the driver name decals in order to help fans better identify them, as well as demonstrate clearer driver numbers too and stylise the unpopular 'fin' engine cover designs.Mercedes was the first team to unveil its take on the new regulations, choosing to incorporate the national flags of drivers Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas as well as distinguish them by adopting red decals for the former and blue for the latter.Red Bull has since shown its variant by giving the 'bull' its tail for the first time having left the fin entirely blank previously, as well as use it to demonstrate a massive driver number. Notably, there is no clear 'name' on the side profile of the car suggesting Red Bull may be prepared to reveal something surprising when the RB13 – which has been heavily revised for this weekend – takes to the track.Haas has also shown renderings of its revised VF17, as well as taken the opportunity to now place the Haas branding on the rear-wing facing outwards.