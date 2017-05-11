F1 »

11 May 2017
GP3 podium winner Arjun Maini joins the Haas F1 Team as a development driver for the 2017 season.
Spanish GP: Haas adds GP3 racer Maini to development roster
Haas F1 has announced Arjun Maini will join its team as a development driver for the 2017 season to conduct simulator work alongside his GP3 Series racing campaign.

The 19 year-old Indian racer – who is managed by former F1 driver and pundit Karun Chandhok – will join fellow GP3 racer Santino Ferrucci on Haas' development driver roster and participate in simulator work at the factory, as well as attend races with the team.

Maini, who will race with Jenzer Motorsport in GP3 this season, is delighted to be associated with the American F1 team.

“It's an honor to be a part of Haas F1 Team's driver development program,” Maini said. “All of my racing to date has been with the focus of becoming a Formula One driver, and this opportunity puts me one step closer to my goal.

“I am eager to learn, understand and experience how a Formula One team operates. Everything I learn can be used immediately in GP3 while preparing for my ultimate goal of Formula One.”

Despite missing the start of the 2016 GP3 Series, Maini ended the year tenth overall with a best finish of second position.


