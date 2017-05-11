Liberty Media debuts ‘Fan Festival’ for Spanish GP

F1 »

New F1 owners Liberty Media have launched its new initiative Fan Festival at the Spanish GP to heighten the experience for fans.
New Formula 1 owners Liberty Media have launched its new initiative Fan Festival at the Spanish Grand Prix to heighten the experience for fans attending the race.

New fan zones will include racing simulators, a 200-metre zip line, pit stop challenges and live music designed to inject fresh interest and strengthen the quality of the experience for those attending the Spanish GP at the Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona.

Special competitions are also being launched with prizes which include the experience of a lap around the track and a two-seater F1-style racing car plus other exclusive opportunities to get closer to the action.

Sean Bratches, Formula 1's newly-appointed managing director for commercial operations, says the new plans are solely aimed at getting fans more involved in the sport which had been set out as part of Liberty Media's plan to invigorate the sport since taking over in the winter.

“Formula 1 is undergoing a major evolution and the Spanish Grand Prix is a landmark moment in the brand's history,” Bratches said. “From the outset, we have focused on getting fans closer to the action and broadening the appeal of the sport.

“The launch of this weekend's Fan Festival marks the beginning of this journey and we are excited about bringing races to life in this way over the course of the season and beyond.”

Similar Fan Festivals are expected to be launched at the majority of European rounds on the F1 calendar plus a number of flyaway rounds which will be announced in due course.


