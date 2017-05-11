Force India 'not the fourth-fastest team at all' - Perez

Sergio Perez feels that Force India's flying start to the 2017 Formula 1 season has not been a reflection of its true performance, saying it is not the fourth-fastest team on the grid.After finishing a best-ever fourth in the constructors' championship last year, Force India entered the 2017 season looking to build on this result and continue to lead the midfield pack through the change in technical regulations.Despite being embroiled in a close fight with Williams, Toro Rosso, Haas and Renault, Force India has managed to score points with both cars at every race so far this season, placing it fourth in the constructors' championship with 31 points - the same total as the two nearest teams combined.Perez has long-stated that Force India has been forced to work around issues with the VJM10 car, and admitted ahead of this weekend's Spanish Grand Prix that he would not have believed the team would sit fourth in the standings after four races back in pre-season."Not when I left testing, not when I left Australia, China, Bahrain, and the last race!" Perez joked. "We are improving constantly, but we'll see. We are not the fourth-fastest team at all. I think a lot of credit to the team, they've been doing a fantastic job, with the car, with the current car that we have. Hopefully we can improve that."Much of Force India's issues have centered on a lack of rear downforce, but Perez hopes that the update package brought by the team to Barcelona can help to resolve this and provide a performance boost."Barcelona is one of the biggest [updates] of the year," Perez said. "Obviously with this new generation of cars, we're going to be evolving quite a lot, the car race by race. We're hoping that this upgrade fixes quite a lot of the issues that we're currently having with the rear of the car. We will see on Friday what it does."We are optimistic. Barcelona is a very difficult track generally for us. Hopefully we can have a good Friday, a solid one, and make the most out of it."