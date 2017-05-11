Stirling Moss returns home from hospital after chest infection

Formula 1 legend Sir Stirling Moss has returned home after spending over four months in hospital with a chest infection.Moss, 87, was admitted to hospital in December while on holiday in Singapore, but confirmed via his website on Thursday that he was now on the road to recovery and would be getting back to full health in the comfort of his own home."After some 134 days in hospitals, we are delighted to be able to say that Sir Stirling is now at home. He is thrilled to be back where he belongs," a statement reads."He still has a substantial amount of recovery to undertake but says that he has determination and a great pit crew."He and Lady Moss are enormously grateful to the medical staff, both here and abroad, who worked so tirelessly to make all this possible."They also want to thank, from the bottom of their hearts, all the family, friends and fans for their love and support. It has been overwhelming and given them a lot of strength, smiles and hope."For now, they are looking forward to just lying back on their pillows in their bedroom and watching the Spanish Grand Prix."Moss raced in F1 between 1951 and 1961, finishing as runner-up in the championship on four occasions, and is widely regarded to be one of the finest racers never to win the drivers' title.