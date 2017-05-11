F1 »

Stirling Moss returns home from hospital after chest infection

11 May 2017
Sir Stirling Moss is back home and on the road to recovery after spending over three months in hospital.
Stirling Moss returns home from hospital after chest infection
Stirling Moss returns home from hospital after chest infection
Formula 1 legend Sir Stirling Moss has returned home after spending over four months in hospital with a chest infection.

Moss, 87, was admitted to hospital in December while on holiday in Singapore, but confirmed via his website on Thursday that he was now on the road to recovery and would be getting back to full health in the comfort of his own home.

"After some 134 days in hospitals, we are delighted to be able to say that Sir Stirling is now at home. He is thrilled to be back where he belongs," a statement reads.

"He still has a substantial amount of recovery to undertake but says that he has determination and a great pit crew.

"He and Lady Moss are enormously grateful to the medical staff, both here and abroad, who worked so tirelessly to make all this possible.

"They also want to thank, from the bottom of their hearts, all the family, friends and fans for their love and support. It has been overwhelming and given them a lot of strength, smiles and hope.

"For now, they are looking forward to just lying back on their pillows in their bedroom and watching the Spanish Grand Prix."

Moss raced in F1 between 1951 and 1961, finishing as runner-up in the championship on four occasions, and is widely regarded to be one of the finest racers never to win the drivers' title.


Spanish Grand Prix in 5 Weird & Wonderful Moments por Crash_net

Tagged as: Formula 1 , Singapore , Spanish Grand Prix , Stirling Moss
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Sir Stirling Moss at the British Women Racing Drivers Club Awards
Williams motorhome. 11.05.2017.
Renault Sport F1 Team motorhome. 11.05.2017.
Williams motorhome. 11.05.2017.
Williams motorhome. 11.05.2017.
F1 Paddock entrance. 11.05.2017.
F1 Paddock entrance. 11.05.2017.
F1 Paddock entrance. 11.05.2017.
Sahara Force India F1 Team motorhome. 11.05.2017.
F1 motorhome. 11.05.2017.
11.05.2017 - Press conference, Max Verstappen (NED) Red Bull Racing RB13, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 and Marcus Ericsson (SUE) Sauber C36
11.05.2017 - Press conference, Marcus Ericsson (SUE) Sauber C36
11.05.2017 - Press conference, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
11.05.2017 - Press conference, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H, Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren MCL32 and Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Scuderia Toro Rosso STR12
11.05.2017 - Press conference, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H and Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren MCL32
11.05.2017 - Press conference, Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren MCL32 and Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Scuderia Toro Rosso STR12
11.05.2017 - Felipe Massa (BRA) Williams FW40
11.05.2017 - Press conference, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 