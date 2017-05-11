Alonso throws down deadline for McLaren over 2018 F1 deal

McLaren-Honda has until the summer to prove it can turn-around its fortunes and give Fernando Alonso a competitive F1 package after the Spaniard revealed he will 'talk to anyone' to ensure his desires of a title challenging car are met for 2018.The Spaniard has been vocal in his criticism of the McLaren MCL32, particularly the underpowered and unreliable Honda engine, raising speculation he will quit the end at the end of the season when his multi-million pound three-year contract comes to an end.Though Alonso says his focus remains on his upcoming Indy 500 appearance, he has laid down the gauntlet to McLaren by declaring he will make himself available to those that can give him a title-challenging machine.“My intention and my first priority is to race here, not only to race, I want to win. So now that I have not any more obligations with McLaren, I am happy with the team but we're not winning.“In September or October, if we're in a position where I see a possibility to win in 2018, I will be more than happy to stay with the team. If it's not the case, I would be more than happy to talk to anyone.“I will have to think a little bit, after the summer, because now is quite a busy period, and now plus the Indy 500, it will not be the time to think any further. But yeah, around September, October, I need to consider what I will do next year. If it's time to find other challenges outside Formula 1 or if Formula 1 will be an opportunity to win the championship which is my main goal. Yeah, very open to anything.”A staunch critic of the 'frugal' era of F1 prior to 2017, Alonso nonetheless says he is very happy with the latest generation cars and is thus more than willing to continue in F1.“I think with this year's cars and the 2017 regulations, the cars are good to drive. I think Formula 1 is back in a way. We see this real power, efficiency, corner speed, things which we were missing in the last couple of years. The cars they look nice from the outside, with the big tyres and everything. I like this Formula 1.