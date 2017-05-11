F1 »

Spanish GP: Alonso will to ‘talk to anyone’ for competitive F1 2018 deal

11 May 2017
Fernando Alonso will make himself available to other more competitive teams if McLaren-Honda cannot prove it can turn around its fortunes.
Alonso throws down deadline for McLaren over 2018 F1 deal
Spanish GP: Alonso will to ‘talk to anyone’ for competitive F1 2018 deal
McLaren-Honda has until the summer to prove it can turn-around its fortunes and give Fernando Alonso a competitive F1 package after the Spaniard revealed he will 'talk to anyone' to ensure his desires of a title challenging car are met for 2018.

The Spaniard has been vocal in his criticism of the McLaren MCL32, particularly the underpowered and unreliable Honda engine, raising speculation he will quit the end at the end of the season when his multi-million pound three-year contract comes to an end.

Though Alonso says his focus remains on his upcoming Indy 500 appearance, he has laid down the gauntlet to McLaren by declaring he will make himself available to those that can give him a title-challenging machine.

“My intention and my first priority is to race here, not only to race, I want to win. So now that I have not any more obligations with McLaren, I am happy with the team but we're not winning.

“In September or October, if we're in a position where I see a possibility to win in 2018, I will be more than happy to stay with the team. If it's not the case, I would be more than happy to talk to anyone.

“I will have to think a little bit, after the summer, because now is quite a busy period, and now plus the Indy 500, it will not be the time to think any further. But yeah, around September, October, I need to consider what I will do next year. If it's time to find other challenges outside Formula 1 or if Formula 1 will be an opportunity to win the championship which is my main goal. Yeah, very open to anything.”

A staunch critic of the 'frugal' era of F1 prior to 2017, Alonso nonetheless says he is very happy with the latest generation cars and is thus more than willing to continue in F1.

“I think with this year's cars and the 2017 regulations, the cars are good to drive. I think Formula 1 is back in a way. We see this real power, efficiency, corner speed, things which we were missing in the last couple of years. The cars they look nice from the outside, with the big tyres and everything. I like this Formula 1.


Spanish Grand Prix in 5 Weird & Wonderful Moments por Crash_net



Tagged as: Mclaren , Formula 1 , Fernando Alonso , Spanish Grand Prix
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
29.04.2017 - Free Practice 3, Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren MCL32
Williams motorhome. 11.05.2017.
Renault Sport F1 Team motorhome. 11.05.2017.
Williams motorhome. 11.05.2017.
Williams motorhome. 11.05.2017.
F1 Paddock entrance. 11.05.2017.
F1 Paddock entrance. 11.05.2017.
F1 Paddock entrance. 11.05.2017.
Sahara Force India F1 Team motorhome. 11.05.2017.
F1 motorhome. 11.05.2017.
11.05.2017 - Press conference, Max Verstappen (NED) Red Bull Racing RB13, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 and Marcus Ericsson (SUE) Sauber C36
11.05.2017 - Press conference, Marcus Ericsson (SUE) Sauber C36
11.05.2017 - Press conference, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
11.05.2017 - Press conference, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H, Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren MCL32 and Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Scuderia Toro Rosso STR12
11.05.2017 - Press conference, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H and Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren MCL32
11.05.2017 - Press conference, Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren MCL32 and Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Scuderia Toro Rosso STR12
11.05.2017 - Felipe Massa (BRA) Williams FW40
11.05.2017 - Press conference, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H

Join the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.


benignlyindifferent

May 11, 2017 4:13 PM

I have never liked Alonso's tactics in the past. But I applaud him for the timing and manner of this one, provided he does not deviate and undermine the team in August. This gives the team time to show progress while announcing his intentions to other teams for next year. He must have a new advisory team.

theoldgitspeaks

May 11, 2017 5:04 PM

With Vettel rumoured to be on his way to Mercedes, it's either back to Ferrari or retirement from F1 and an attempt on the triple crown. Given his age and the possible time span for winning Le Mans and Indy this looks unlikely to happen ant time soon.


Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 