F1 »

Spanish GP: Grosjean, Palmer continue war of words over Sochi crash

11 May 2017
Romain Grosjean and Jolyon Palmer are still at odds over their Sochi collision, the laytter saying his rival is displaying 'strange logic'
Grosjean, Palmer continue war of words over Sochi crash
Spanish GP: Grosjean, Palmer continue war of words over Sochi crash
Jolyon Palmer says Romain Grosjean is demonstrating 'strange logic' in blaming the Briton for the collision that saw their Russian Grand Prix come to an abrupt halt on the opening lap.

The pair came to blows heading into the tight second corner of the Sochi circuit after Grosjean attempted a pass on the inside of Palmer, only for the Renault to come across on the unsighted Haas. Tipping Palmer into a spin, with the Renault coming back across on the exit and collecting Grosjean, both would be eliminated on the spot.

While the crash was deemed a racing incident from the Stewards, both drivers have continued to give opposing opinion on the crash as they each feel the other party was at fault.

“He had some strange logic,” Palmer said. “But it's OK, it's racing. I think when you have an incident it's quite often that people don't agree with what happened, for me it was quite clear what happened, especially watching the replay.

“I'm happy that it's a racing incident and I'm happy to accept that it's a racing incident, I can understand from his point of view that he was on the inside, from my point of view I had to turn in because I had a car on the outside, and I think he seems to think something else.”

When asked what he meant by 'strange logic', Palmer replied: “Roughly that some rules apply to him and not for other drivers, that sort of thing.”

Grosjean on the other hand, felt as though Palmer deserved to be penalised for the incident and was left confused when no action was taken by the Stewards.

The Frenchman was left unimpressed by the way Palmer handled his spin, comparing the incident to the one Nico Rosberg had in Malaysia.

“I tried to turn right but it was quite clear, he stayed on throttle,” said Grosjean.

“The same thing happened with Rosberg in Malaysia last year when he spun into Turn 1 but was going flat out but you obviously don't want to lose time, but when you are coming and there's a car is facing you and you don't know the momentum of the car which is facing you makes it a bit more dangerous.

“I was expecting maybe him to get something [penalty]. The rules say you need to keep a car width when there's a car next to you.

“I did the corner very nicely and even got on the orange sausage kerb. Then he spun and that is one thing I wanted them to look at. If there is a car spinning at Turn 1, I know it is not easy but the drivers should almost go on the brakes, a car should go on the brakes. The thing which happened with Jolyon, is that his car spun and he stayed flat out. His car came back and that's why we had the big hit.”

Despite the matter being sorted after the race, Grosjean did have to take some of the blame due to his poor qualifying position, taking aim at the quality of some of the lower ranked drivers.

“It is my fault, I qualified P20 and when you are at the back and you always get with drivers that are a bit… it wouldn't happen in the front three or four rows anyway.”


Spanish Grand Prix in 5 Weird & Wonderful Moments por Crash_net

Tagged as: Romain Grosjean , Renault , Nico Rosberg , Haas , Spanish Grand Prix , Sochi , Russian Grand Prix , jolyon palmer
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
30.04.2017 - Race, Crash, Romain Grosjean (FRA) Haas F1 Team VF-17 and Jolyon Palmer (GBR) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17
Renault Sport F1 Team motorhome. 11.05.2017.
Haas VF-17 of Kevin Magnussen (DEN) Haas F1 Team. 11.05.2017.
Arjun Maini (IND) Haas F1 Team Development Driver. 11.05.2017.
Arjun Maini (IND) Haas F1 Team Development Driver. 11.05.2017.
Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Renault Sport F1 Team. 11.05.2017.
Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Renault Sport F1 Team with the media. 11.05.2017.
Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Renault Sport F1 Team. 11.05.2017.
Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Renault Sport F1 Team with the media. 11.05.2017.
Romain Grosjean (FRA) Haas F1 Team. 11.05.2017.
Romain Grosjean (FRA) Haas F1 Team. 11.05.2017.
Mayte Garcia (ESP) Renault Sport Academy Driver. 11.05.2017.
11.05.2017 - Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17
11.05.2017 - Romain Grosjean (FRA) Haas F1 Team VF-17
Sergey Sirotkin (RUS) Renault Sport F1 Team and Jolyon Palmer (GBR) Renault Sport F1 Team 11.05.2017.
Jolyon Palmer (GBR) Renault Sport F1 Team and Sergey Sirotkin (RUS) Renault Sport F1 Team 11.05.2017.
Renault Sport F1 Team logo. 11.05.2017.
Arjun Maini - Haas F1 Team

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 