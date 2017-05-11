Hamilton pins Sochi defeat on 'a bunch of small things'

F1 »

11 May 2017
Lewis Hamilton had a rare off-colour weekend last time out in Russia, but he doesn't think it was because of any major issues.
Lewis Hamilton believes that his emphatic defeat in the Russian Grand Prix two weeks ago was down to "a bunch of small things" after losing ground on rival Sebastian Vettel at the top of the Formula 1 drivers' championship.

Hamilton qualified and finished fourth in Sochi, finishing half a second off the pole time and over half a minute behind Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas in the race, with the Finn picking up his maiden grand prix victory.

Hamilton was left chasing answers regarding his disappointing weekend, but said ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix that there were no major problems, instead pinning the defeat on a culimination of minor factors.

"It was just a bunch of small things all added up into one part," Hamilton explained. "Nothing in particular, no single one thing that's bigger than another. That just led us in a slightly wrong direction."

Hamilton said he was happy to see Bottas lead Mercedes to victory and ensure that Vettel did not pull further clear in the standings, with his lead currently set at 13 points, but feels his team-mate is as much of a title threat as ever despite now also being a grand prix winner.

"I said at the beginning of the season that he was in competition, so it was no surprise that he managed to get a win," Hamilton said. "I was actually very happy for him, as you saw at the end. I can at least be happy and share in the glory of the team, beating the Ferraris still and keeping us in the lead of the constructors' championship.

"I was proud of what we achieved. I just wish I could have backed him up in the sense of getting a one-two, but maybe this weekend."


