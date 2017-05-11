F1 »

Spanish GP: ‘There’s a lot of unlock’ from Mercedes W08, warns Bottas

11 May 2017
New winner Valtteri Bottas warns there is more to come from Mercedes - and himself - as the F1 title battle ramps up in Spain.
Valtteri Bottas has warned Mercedes still have a lot of speed to 'unlock' from the W08 as the team's burgeoning title battle with Ferrari resumes with the first European round of the season, the Spanish Grand Prix.

Bottas became F1's latest race winner with a formidable run to victory last time out in the Russian Grand Prix, a performance that allowed Mercedes to nudge ahead of Ferrari again in the constructors' standings.

However, with just one point separating the two teams heading into this weekend's Spanish Grand Prix and significant new updates planned for both the W08 and SF70H, Bottas says his team at least has a lot more to bring to the table to swing the championship battle.

“It's not easy this year; it's a tight battle with Ferrari,. Every single beat counts and we're definitively trying to develop the car as quickly as we can, bringing as many new parts as possible, but there's also a lot of performance to be found with every tyre compound.

“That's something I think Ferrari has been doing better in the beginning of the season, they've been more consistently within the tyre operating window with every compound, especially on Sundays.

“So we're putting a lot of work into that, but also bringing new bits to the car to put everything together. I think we still have quite a lot to unlock with this package, we have a very strong car and there's a lot of potential, lots of room for improvement in all the areas.”

Reflecting on his maiden win in Russia, Bottas says the Sochi weekend was his best in F1 and shows what he is ultimately capable of when competing at his optimum.

“I feel I've been progressing race by race, I felt Russia was my best weekend so far this year, in terms of my own performance no matter the track, as it's an unique circuit, especially how with the last sector, how you manage the tyres and how you set-up the car there are things we are doing differently.

“Like I said, I've looked into every single thing we did in Russia, what I could better, what I did good too and I do understand all of the points why there was a difference. Now I try to keep the good momentum


