Red Bull wins still out of reach despite upgrade - Ricciardo

11 May 2017
Red Bull won't be challenging for wins in the Spanish Grand Prix despite pinning hopes on its significant RB13 upgrade, according to Daniel Ricciardo.
Daniel Ricciardo says winning the Spanish Grand Prix isn't on the cards as Red Bull Racing attempt to make ground on Ferrari and Mercedes, despite a much anticipated sizeable upgrade for the RB13

Following a lacklustre start to the 2017 F1 season, Red Bull is eyeing the Spanish Grand Prix as a kick-starter for its campaign due to significant upgrades being introduced to the RB13.

However, despite a large aerodynamic update being fitted to the cars this weekend, Ricciardo feels that the team the margin to the frontrunners Ferrari and Mercedes remains too big a gap to bridge for the former title-winning team.

“We still have to expect to be where we are,” said Ricciardo. “Hopefully closer but I don't think we can expect to come out and win. We want to, would like to, but we can't really expect it because, look, even if the update gives us a second we know that Mercedes and Ferrari are not going to come here with nothing.

“Hopefully the target is to at least close the gap and then let's see. Sure we want to win but we should not expect it before we have driven the car.”

The start of the European leg traditionally sees teams introduce notable upgrades to the cars having trialled their pre-season ideas and evaluated where performance can be gained.

With both Ricciardo and teammate Max Verstappen conceding the RB13 needs to be improved in every aspect, this weekend is seen as a big test to see if the team can close the gap to the front-runners.

“As always this time of the year it is big aero stuff, that is the main upgrades. The real mechanical side of the car, you kind of got what you've got, and it is mainly bits which are predominately aero. Sidepods and all that kind of stuff, wings, so it is pretty much everything that we can really play with.

“The guys have redesigned and tried to give us a bit more, there are a lot of bolt on bits but it is still the same car itself. That is why we have to be a bit careful not to expect too much because it is still the same chassis essentially.”


