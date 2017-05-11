F1 »

Spanish GP: Mercedes goes bold with Spanish GP design tweaks

11 May 2017
A slimmer nose and unusual 'horns' are amongst the changes being trialled by Mercedes at this weekend's Spanish Grand Prix.
Mercedes goes bold with Spanish GP design tweaks
Spanish GP: Mercedes goes bold with Spanish GP design tweaks
Mercedes has revealed a series of design tweaks for its W08 ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix as it steps up its increasingly intense F1 title fight with rivals Ferrari.

With several teams capitalising on the first European race of the season to introduce updates, Mercedes has revealed a significantly altered front-end on the W08.

Amongst the changes are a slimmer nose and an unusual curved 'tusk' in an effort to extract more performance from the car, which has won two races in the hands of Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas this year.

It isn't known if the changes have come as the result of input from new technical director James Allison, but this weekend's Circuit de Catalunya event will provide the first back-to-back comparisons for teams compared with pre-season testing.








Tagged as: Ferrari , Lewis Hamilton , Mercedes , Red Bull Racing , Catalunya , Valtteri Bottas , Spanish Grand Prix
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
11.05.2017 - Press conference, Max Verstappen (NED) Red Bull Racing RB13, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 and Marcus Ericsson (SUE) Sauber C36
Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 - nosecone detail. 11.05.2017.
11.05.2017 - Press conference, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
11.05.2017 - Press conference, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H, Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren MCL32 and Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Scuderia Toro Rosso STR12
11.05.2017 - Press conference, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H and Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren MCL32
11.05.2017 - Press conference, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
11.05.2017 - Ferrari Hospitality
Mercedes AMG F1 W08 sidepod detail. 11.05.2017.
Ferrari trucks in the paddock. 11.05.2017.
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. 11.05.2017.
Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari 11.05.2017.
Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari 11.05.2017.
Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari 11.05.2017.
Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari 11.05.2017.
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing 11.05.2017.
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing 11.05.2017.
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing 11.05.2017.
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 11.05.2017.

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 