Mercedes goes bold with Spanish GP design tweaks

Mercedes has revealed a series of design tweaks for its W08 ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix as it steps up its increasingly intense F1 title fight with rivals Ferrari.
With several teams capitalising on the first European race of the season to introduce updates, Mercedes has revealed a significantly altered front-end on the W08.
Amongst the changes are a slimmer nose and an unusual curved 'tusk' in an effort to extract more performance from the car, which has won two races in the hands of Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas this year.
It isn't known if the changes have come as the result of input from new technical director James Allison, but this weekend's Circuit de Catalunya event will provide the first back-to-back comparisons for teams compared with pre-season testing.