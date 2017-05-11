Ferrari success the result of 2016 gains - Raikkonen

Kimi Räikkönen says the development put into last year's Ferrari has ultimately laid the foundation for its race-winning SF70H effort despite the difference in performance.Ferrari enjoyed a strong start to the 2016 season, regularly appearing on the podium and at times challenging for race wins but slid back in the development race as Red Bull came to the fore.However, Raikkonen insists Ferrari never stopped learning with last year's and says the progress made up to the end 2016 has led to this year's success.“I don't think an awful lot has changed since last year,” says Raikkonen. “I was saying last year we were doing good things but people were purely looking at the end results on the Sundays. We are doing the same things and before, the guys have built a good car over the winter so when the results are better, people think you're doing completely different things to last year.“Obviously, Mercedes were better than us and Red Bull in the second half. A lot hasn't changed since last year but there's a lot of things we should do better and find some stuff but a lot of things are the same way, there's just a much better car to produce much better results.“It's a never-ending thing to work and work more closely, I felt last year people were pushing in the same direction which has been a big key to this year.”Given the increased performance this season and the ability to successfully challenge Mercedes for race wins, the next step for Räikkönen is to get a long-awaited win on the board and join teammate Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton in the championship hunt.“The only thing we are missing is better results. The last race weekend I was very happy but there's always things to improve, always which could have gone better and to go faster. Even if you have happened to win races, there's always things which could have gone better or I have done better.“There's always going to be things which aren't perfect, it's not often you can say that, you always change something. Things can always be better.”