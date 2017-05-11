Experience Verstappen's main gain in 12 months since first win

Max Verstappen feels that added experience has been his biggest gain in Formula 1 over the 12 months that have passed since his breakthrough win at the Spanish Grand Prix.Verstappen was handed a shock promotion into a Red Bull seat for last year's race in Barcelona, replacing Daniil Kvyat who was moved back down to Toro Rosso.Verstappen capitalized on a clash between Mercedes team-mates Nico Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton to sweep to his maiden F1 win, becoming the youngest ever winner in the history of the sport.The Dutchman returns to the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya this weekend, but does not feel any stronger as a driver, although the added experience acts as a big gain."Difficult to say. I think it's just general experience, both in life and in racing but nothing major, I would say, in terms of driving the car faster or anything," Verstappen said."It all adds up to little things and if you feel better in the car, you understand the car better. You're driving more amongst [experience drivers] compared to what I was doing before but that was always the aim and the target once I moved into Formula 1. Natural process, I guess."Red Bull has been firmly placed as the third-fastest team in F1 so far this year, but the team has brought an extensive update for the RB13 car to Barcelona that it hopes can help cut the gap to pace-setters Ferrari and Mercedes."Everybody is bringing quite a few updates," Verstappen said. "Hopefully our updates will bring us a little bit more to the front but I think in every area we can always improve so I think that's what we are aiming to do with the car."You see a few differences on the car and hopefully we can close the gap a little bit here already and then go on from there."