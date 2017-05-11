F1 »

F1 Spanish GP: Experience Verstappen's main gain in year since first win

11 May 2017
12 months have passed since Max Verstappen's breakthrough F1 win, so what's changed for the Dutchman?
Experience Verstappen's main gain in 12 months since first win
F1 Spanish GP: Experience Verstappen's main gain in year since first win
Max Verstappen feels that added experience has been his biggest gain in Formula 1 over the 12 months that have passed since his breakthrough win at the Spanish Grand Prix.

Verstappen was handed a shock promotion into a Red Bull seat for last year's race in Barcelona, replacing Daniil Kvyat who was moved back down to Toro Rosso.

Verstappen capitalized on a clash between Mercedes team-mates Nico Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton to sweep to his maiden F1 win, becoming the youngest ever winner in the history of the sport.

The Dutchman returns to the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya this weekend, but does not feel any stronger as a driver, although the added experience acts as a big gain.

"Difficult to say. I think it's just general experience, both in life and in racing but nothing major, I would say, in terms of driving the car faster or anything," Verstappen said.

"It all adds up to little things and if you feel better in the car, you understand the car better. You're driving more amongst [experience drivers] compared to what I was doing before but that was always the aim and the target once I moved into Formula 1. Natural process, I guess."

Red Bull has been firmly placed as the third-fastest team in F1 so far this year, but the team has brought an extensive update for the RB13 car to Barcelona that it hopes can help cut the gap to pace-setters Ferrari and Mercedes.

"Everybody is bringing quite a few updates," Verstappen said. "Hopefully our updates will bring us a little bit more to the front but I think in every area we can always improve so I think that's what we are aiming to do with the car.

"You see a few differences on the car and hopefully we can close the gap a little bit here already and then go on from there."


Spanish Grand Prix in 5 Weird & Wonderful Moments por Crash_net

Tagged as: Ferrari , Lewis Hamilton , Mercedes , Red Bull Racing , Formula 1 , Nico Rosberg , Toro Rosso , Catalunya , Spanish Grand Prix , Max Verstappen , Daniil Kvyat
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing 11.05.2017.
Williams motorhome. 11.05.2017.
Renault Sport F1 Team motorhome. 11.05.2017.
Williams motorhome. 11.05.2017.
Williams motorhome. 11.05.2017.
F1 Paddock entrance. 11.05.2017.
F1 Paddock entrance. 11.05.2017.
F1 Paddock entrance. 11.05.2017.
Sahara Force India F1 Team motorhome. 11.05.2017.
F1 motorhome. 11.05.2017.
11.05.2017 - Press conference, Max Verstappen (NED) Red Bull Racing RB13, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 and Marcus Ericsson (SUE) Sauber C36
11.05.2017 - Press conference, Marcus Ericsson (SUE) Sauber C36
11.05.2017 - Press conference, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
11.05.2017 - Press conference, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H, Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren MCL32 and Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Scuderia Toro Rosso STR12
11.05.2017 - Press conference, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H and Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren MCL32
11.05.2017 - Press conference, Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren MCL32 and Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Scuderia Toro Rosso STR12
11.05.2017 - Felipe Massa (BRA) Williams FW40
11.05.2017 - Press conference, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 