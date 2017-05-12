Alonso completes two corners before engine issue in Spain FP1

Fernando Alonso's Formula 1 homecoming has got off to a rough start after an engine issue caused him to spin and stop just two laps into first practice in Barcelona.Alonso has endured a rough start to the 2017 season amid ongoing problems for McLaren's engine supplier, Honda, who has suffered a lack of both pace and reliability after redesigning its power unit layout over the winter.The Spaniard failed to start the last race in Russia and is yet to see the chequered flag through the opening four grands prix of the year.Alonso arrived in Spain hopeful of an upturn in fortunes, with McLaren bringing its first major update package of the season to the race for the MCL32 car.However, Alonso suffered a setback almost immediately in FP1, with his engine appearing to fail coming through Turn 2 before he spun as smoke plumed out the back of the McLaren car.Alonso was forced to jump out of his car and abandon it before it was recovered under the Virtual Safety Car by the marshals, being craned away.McLaren and Honda are yet to give official word on the exact issue that caused Alonso to stop, but this will undoubtedly act as the latest test for their already-strained relationship.