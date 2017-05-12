Alonso completes two corners before engine issue in Spain FP1

F1 »

12 May 2017
Alonso's homecoming lasts just two corners before an engine issue halts his charge in Spanish Grand Prix practice.
Fernando Alonso's Formula 1 homecoming has got off to a rough start after an engine issue caused him to spin and stop just two laps into first practice in Barcelona.

Alonso has endured a rough start to the 2017 season amid ongoing problems for McLaren's engine supplier, Honda, who has suffered a lack of both pace and reliability after redesigning its power unit layout over the winter.

The Spaniard failed to start the last race in Russia and is yet to see the chequered flag through the opening four grands prix of the year.

Alonso arrived in Spain hopeful of an upturn in fortunes, with McLaren bringing its first major update package of the season to the race for the MCL32 car.

However, Alonso suffered a setback almost immediately in FP1, with his engine appearing to fail coming through Turn 2 before he spun as smoke plumed out the back of the McLaren car.




Alonso was forced to jump out of his car and abandon it before it was recovered under the Virtual Safety Car by the marshals, being craned away.




McLaren and Honda are yet to give official word on the exact issue that caused Alonso to stop, but this will undoubtedly act as the latest test for their already-strained relationship.


Moi

May 12, 2017 10:19 AM

There's somethign seriously wrong with McLaren and Honda's procedures or mechanics if pre-race dyno and bench testing (assuming they do that??) say the car and engine is ready for the track then when it hits the track it fails within a few corners. Personally I think Boullier isn't up to the job as aside from one fortunate season at Renault/Lotus when I think they lucked a reasonable car and McLaren pounced on his services, I don't think he's managed to cobble together a coherant team.

Smiler

May 12, 2017 11:00 AM

I know this will sound a bit dramatic but do you get to a point where you have to pull the cars out of racing until they can get them at least running properly? I am thinking from a safety point of view. Every time one breaks down it puts people at risk clearing the incident away. Not to mention it is so slow in a straight line that it almost dangerous with closing speeds compared to other cars.


