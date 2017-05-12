Hamilton quickest as Mercedes goes a second clear in Spain FP1

F1 »

F1 Spanish GP: Hamilton quickest as Mercedes goes a second clear in FP1

12 May 2017
Lewis Hamilton heads up a one-two finish for Mercedes in Spain as the updated W08 car gets off to a flying start in practice.
Lewis Hamilton headed up a one-two finish for Mercedes in the opening Formula 1 practice session for the Spanish Grand Prix as the updated W08 car made an impressive start to the race weekend.

Mercedes arrived in Barcelona with a significant update package for its Silver Arrow that it hoped would give it the edge on Ferrari after a tight start to the 2017 season.

Hamilton and team-mate Valtteri Bottas were able to turn on the style in FP1, pulling out almost a second over Ferrari as they swept to a one-two finish for Mercedes.

Hamilton turned in a best lap time of 1:21.521 on the medium compound tyre, with Bottas finishing just 0.029 seconds behind at the top of the timesheets.

Kimi Raikkonen led Ferrari's charge, finishing nine-tenths of a second down on Hamilton in third place, while drivers' championship leader Sebastian Vettel was left to settle for fourth place, one-tenth further back.

Vettel's running was limited in FP1 after suffering an issue on his car in the early part of the session, causing him to lose power coming out of the final corner while moving up through the gearbox. Vettel parked his car up at pit exit, meaning he could be wheeled back to his Ferrari garage and get back out later in the session.

Max Verstappen finished as Red Bull's lead driver in the updated RB13 car, finishing fifth ahead of team-mate Daniel Ricciardo. Haas also enjoyed an impressive outing as both Kevin Magnussen and Romain Grosjean made the top 10, ending up seventh and eighth. Magnussen's session was brought to an early end when he was forced to park up at Turn 4 with less than 10 minutes remaining due to a problem.

Nico Hulkenberg was ninth for Renault, while Carlos Sainz Jr. rounded out the top 10 for Toro Rosso.

McLaren had another session to forget as Fernando Alonso suffered an oil leak on his car just two corners into his outlap, forcing the team into a power unit change. The Spaniard should take part in FP2.


