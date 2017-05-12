Haas to stick with Brembo brakes for 'several races'

Haas is set to keep using Brembo brakes for the foreseeable future despite trying to switch to Carbon Industrie parts at the last race in Russia, according to team principal Günther Steiner.Haas has endured brake problems for much of its time in F1, and looked to switch to CI for Russia following a successful test in Bahrain following the grand prix.However, a number of cooling issues in FP1 at the Sochi Autodrom prompted the team to revert back to Brembo, having received a positive update earlier in the season.Haas will start the Spanish Grand Prix weekend with Brembo, and is set to continue working with the Italian supplier for the foreseeable future."We started work as soon as we got back from Russia," Steiner said. "We are doing CFD work and work with CI. If you want a time to when the brakes are back, I really don't have one yet as CI haven't come back to us, you know how long it takes this brake material."This brake material is always difficult to judge how long it takes as it takes so long to make and I don't know how their stock and what not is so I can't speak on it. We are doing some work on it and hopefully we can find a solution as soon as possible."When asked if the team would be starting on Brembo in Barcelona, Steiner said: "Correct, on Brembo. Yes, we will be on them several races, there will be no short-term fix."Haas has brought a number of updates to Barcelona for its VF-17 car, but Steiner is unsure that it will make much of a difference to the team's relative standing in the F1 pecking order."I hope we do make a big jump but realistically we will remain more or less similar," Steiner said. "This is because everyone is updating and maybe there will be little changes but no big changes in my opinion."These changes and updates are never this big to go one second faster, nobody is this good anymore that in four weeks, you cannot find this time."