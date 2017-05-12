F1 »

F1 Spanish GP: Alonso rates Sainz as 'one of the best' on F1 grid

12 May 2017
Fernando Alonso speaks warmly of compatriot Carlos Sainz Jr., believing him to be one of the best drivers on the Formula 1 grid.
Fernando Alonso believes that compatriot Carlos Sainz Jr. is "one of the best" drivers on the Formula 1 grid currently, and hopes to enjoy on-track battles with him later in the season.

Sainz made his F1 debut at the start of 2015 with Toro Rosso and has since become one of the team's longest-serving drivers, leading its charge in the post-Verstappen era.

Sainz's good form in recent times has led to speculation that he could be set for a move up to a big-name team in the near future, and he looks set to be Spain's biggest name in F1 when Alonso - his racing hero growing up - hangs up his helmet.

"I think everyone can see the progress that Carlos made in the last three years," Alonso said. "He started already impressing a lot of people because I think he has the talent, he won the smaller categories until F1 and I think this young generation.

"They are very well prepared and they arrive into Formula 1 with a lot of already practice, simulator, they follow a program in the junior academies, from the Red Bull academy or the Ferrari academy or wherever, so I think they arrive to Formula 1 and it is not a shock. They are ready. They are prepared.

"If you add that preparation to the talent that Carlos has, already in the first year he was at the very, very high level. Now with experience, I think he's one of the best on the grid.

"Hopefully I can fight a little bit this year, like last year that he started well but then he dropped behind at the end of the year, so we'll see this year."

Sainz was also asked about Alonso's current efforts in F1, battling towards the back of the grid as he is hamstrung by the ailing Honda power unit, and was just as complimentary about his compatriot.

"I think that Fernando at the moment with the talent and experience he has, he should be fighting for world titles and he hasn't had the chance for a lot of years now," Sainz said.

"So I really hope one day he gets back to those positions to be fighting because I'm sure he will do a good job, like he has always done, and I hope I can join him in those battles soon, and that's it. I hope he gets back on top soon."


11.05.2017 - Press conference, Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren MCL32 and Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Scuderia Toro Rosso STR12
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB13. 12.05.2017.
Stoffel Vandoorne (BEL) McLaren MCL32. 12.05.2017.
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Scuderia Toro Rosso STR12. 12.05.2017.
Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Ferrari SF70H. 12.05.2017.
Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1. 12.05.2017.
Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1. 12.05.2017.
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Sahara Force India F1 Team. 12.05.2017.
Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17. 12.05.2017.
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08. 12.05.2017.
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08. 12.05.2017.
Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08. 12.05.2017.
Maurizio Arrivabene (ITA) Ferrari Team Principal. 12.05.2017.
Sebastian Vettel (GER) Ferrari. 12.05.2017.
Sebastian Vettel (GER) Ferrari. 12.05.2017.
Adrian Newey (GBR) Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer with Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing. 12.05.2017.
Adrian Newey (GBR) Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer with Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing. 12.05.2017.
(L to R): Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing with Gianpiero Lambiase (ITA) Red Bull Racing Engineer. 12.05.2017.

