Hamilton heads up Mercedes 1-2 in second Spain practice

Lewis Hamilton headed up a Mercedes one-two in the second Formula 1 practice session for the Spanish Grand Prix, finishing 0.090 seconds clear of team-mate Valtteri Bottas.Hamilton led the way in first practice on Friday morning in Barcelona, and maintained his pace through FP2 by setting a best time of 1:20.802 on the soft compound tyre.Russian Grand Prix winner Bottas was left to settle for second place, while fellow Finn Kimi Raikkonen was a further two-tenths of a second behind in third for Ferrari.Sebastian Vettel was unable to bounce back from a difficult morning, finishing four-tenths of a second off Hamilton's time at the top, leaving Ferrari with plenty of work to do overnight ahead of qualifying on Saturday.Max Verstappen was fifth for Red Bull, surviving a scare early in the session when he ran wide at Turn 9 and bounced across the gravel trap. Team-mate Daniel Ricciardo was sixth, the pair both seeming closer to the pace-setters than in Russia two weeks ago.Nico Hulkenberg led Renault to seventh place in a strong session for the French marque, with Jolyon Palmer taking eighth place. Felipe Massa was ninth for Williams, with Carlos Sainz Jr. completing the top 10 for Toro Rosso.Sainz was responsible for a short red flag period with around 30 minutes remaining in the session, leaving a piece of bodywork on the track after running across a kerb. The session was otherwise clean and devoid of major incident.Fernando Alonso's miserable home weekend continued as he was forced to miss the early part of FP2 as McLaren worked to fix the oil leak that caused his smokey stoppage in FP1. The Spaniard was sent out, only to exasperate on the radio: "The engine feels good, much slower than before. Amazing..."